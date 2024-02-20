ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Associate batting winner: Bas de Leede races the clock

The allrounder's first ODI century came in a match they needed to win in a hurry

Bas de Leede on his 123 vs Scotland, the men's Associate batting performance of the year

123 vs Scotland, World Cup Qualifier, Bulawayo

In what could be called a "Basball" performance, de Leede almost singlehandedly propelled Netherlands to the 2023 ODI World Cup. He took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, but Scotland still managed to reach 277 for 9 from their 50 overs. For Netherlands to go past Scotland's net run rate and qualify for the main event in India, they needed to achieve the target in 44 overs.

Be that as it may, they didn't exactly fly away in the chase, and even de Leede, who came in at No. 4, took his time settling in. His first 20 runs took 33 balls before he raised the tempo to reach 50 off 55.

While they were always on track to get to the target, the question was if they could get it inside 44 overs. Had Netherlands miscalculated their chase? Should they have promoted the in-form Logan van Beek up the order? De Leede put all these questions to bed rather quickly as he scorched his way past a century off 85 balls. By the time he was run-out, Netherlands needed two runs off ten balls to qualify on the basis of net run rate.

Key moment When Netherlands needed 45 from four overs, de Leede decided to cut loose, smashing his next nine balls for 6, 6, 1, 2, 6, 2, 2, 6, 2 to change the state of the game.

Bas de Leede hit seven fours and fives sixes in his innings • Albert Perez/ICC/Getty Images

The numbers

1 Number of ODI hundreds de Leede has made.

3 Where de Leede's 123 stands on the list of Where de Leede's 123 stands on the list of highest scores for Netherlands in ODIs

34 Number of runs scored by de Leede off the ten balls before he got out.

What they said

"We had a look at the target where we wanted to be at the halfway point, and I think from there comes the point where you stop talking about it, and actually do it."

- Bas de Leede

The closest contender