After eight straight seasons in the IPL, Shardul Thakur went unsold at the auction prior to IPL 2025 . He made a statement in the last Ranji Trophy season , taking 29 wickets in six matches and also hitting a hundred and three fifties. He was scheduled to play county cricket with Essex when LSG asked him to replace the injured Mohsin Khan . It was on the cards - Thakur had been training with LSG before the season. He took six wickets in the first two matches of the season, even winning the Player-of-the-Match award in LSG's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While his 1 for 40 against Mumbai Indians (MI) might not look spectacular, he conceded just seven runs in the 19th over, giving his team the clear edge in a tense finish.