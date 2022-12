Ashleigh Gardner becomes No. 1 ranked allrounder in women's T20Is

Gardner's recent exploits include a statement performance in a five-match T20I series against India, where she showcased an adeptness for pulling Australia out of trouble . In all, she made 115 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 167 and picked up seven wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 7. This is Gardner's first time topping the allrounder's rankings, moving up two spots to dethrone New Zealand's Sophie Devine.