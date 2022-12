Gardner went up on all three ranking lists, Dunkley rose 19 places among batters, Tahuhu broke into the top ten for bowlers

Hayley Matthews is ranked only behind Sophie Devine among T20I allrounders • Hagen Hopkins/ICC/Getty Images

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has jumped to second place among T20I allrounders and is ranked fourth among bowlers after the latest ICC update.

Matthews went up by three places among the bowlers, to slot in behind Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Deepti Sharma, and rose one spot among allrounders to be just four rating points away from No. 1 Sophie Devine.

Full rankings tables Click here for the full team rankings

Click here for the full player rankings

In four T20Is at home against England, who are leading 4-0 in the five-match series, Matthews picked up five wickets and also scored 66 with knocks of 23 and 25 in the last two games.

England's Sophia Dunkley has also closed in on a spot in the top ten among batters, after jumping 19 places to joint-12th with 147 runs from the four games.

New Zealand quick Lea Tahuhu broke into the bowlers' top ten after Australia's Jess Jonassen [injured] and Megan Schutt dropped points in the T20Is against India.

Ashleigh Gardner , however, went up on all three lists. She rose nine places to 17th among bowlers, went past Amelia Kerr among allrounders to fourth place, and jumped a spot to ninth among batters. Gardner was the Player of the Match in the fourth T20I against India with her 42 off 27 and 2 for 20, which followed her figures of 2 for 21 in the third T20I.

Her team-mate Ellyse Perry returned to the top ten among allrounders (in tenth place) with her knocks of 72* and 75, and also went up 17 places to 34th in the batters' rankings.