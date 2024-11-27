Gujarat's Urvil Patel smashes second-fastest T20 century, fastest by an Indian

Chasing 156 against Tripura on Wednesday, Gujarat romped home in just 10.2 overs thanks to Urvil's unbeaten 113 off 35 balls that was studded with seven fours and 12 sixes. Three of those sixes went over the covers, three in the 'V' down the ground, four over the midwicket region and one sailed over square leg. Four of those 12 sixes were struck against Tripura captain Mandeep Singh, who had moved from Punjab before the start of the ongoing season. Urvil clattered Mandeep for 24 runs off just five balls, Abhijit Sarkar for 26 off nine balls (four fours and a six), Sankar Paul for 17 off four and Manisankar Murasingh for 28 runs off 10 balls, with the help of one four and three sixes.