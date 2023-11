Gurkeerat Singh Mann retires from international and Indian cricket

Gurkeerat faced 13 balls as a batter and bowled 60 balls as a bowler in international cricket - all in ODIs. He made his IPL debut for his hometown franchise, Kings XI Punjab as they were known then, in 2012, and played for them until 2017, scoring 342 runs in 24 innings at a strike rate of 126. In 2019, he was with Royal Challengers Bangalore, for whom he scored 169 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 113. He was picked up by Titans in 2022. He didn't play for them but was part of the dressing room that went on to win the title. Something similar happened this month with Punjab winning their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with Gurkeerat getting just one game in the campaign.