Gurkeerat Singh Mann retires from international and Indian cricket

Gurkeerat's talents as an offspinner and a quick-scoring batter were first noticed in 2011, when he was part of the Punjab Under-22 side that won the CK Nayudu Trophy. Steady performances from there on took him towards an India call-up. By 2015, he was making the 'A' team and played a crucial part in winning a tri-series final against Australia A. Gurkeerat took that form and confidence into that season's Ranji Trophy and when he scored a double-hundred and followed that up with a nine-wicket haul, his step up was complete.