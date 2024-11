Gus Atkinson has been awarded the Bob Willis Trophy for England's Player of the Year after a debut Test summer in which he collected 34 wickets as well as scoring his maiden hundred.

Atkinson collected the award, voted for by members of the Cricket Writers' Club, at the Kia Oval on Tuesday. The annual awards ceremony also saw Shoaib Bashir named NV Play Young Player of the Year, the latest winner of the CWC award dating back to 1950.

"I was just hoping to make my England Test debut, and to have the summer that I've had, it's a huge honour and to get this award at the end of it tops it off," Atkinson said.

"My debut, obviously taking 12 wickets was very special, and playing in Jimmy Anderson's last Test was a big honour. Probably my favourite moment was that century against Sri Lanka."

Bashir has gone from virtual unknown to England's first-choice spinner in the last 12 months, claiming three Test five-fors - including a match-winning haul in the second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge. He picked up the prestigious CWC award for players under the age of 21 at the start of the summer.

"Two years ago, I didn't have a county," Bashir said. "It's been really special. With a lot of hard work, I'm thankful to be playing for my country. Long may it continue.

"It was very special, first time I'd played at Trent Bridge. For me to take that last wicket and seal the deal to make it 2-0 in the series, it was one of the highlights of my season."

Other winners of the CWC awards included England Physical Disability opening batter Brendon Parr, who was presented with the Lord's Taverners charity's Disability Cricketer of the Year award.

James Anderson and the cast of Tailenders took the Peter Smith Award for outstanding presentation of cricket to the public, and the Derek Hodgson Cricket Book of the year was won by David Kynaston and Harry Ricketts for Richie Benaud's Blue Suede Shoes.

Cricket Writers' Club chair Dean Wilson said: "Huge congratulations to all our award winners, reflecting another terrific year of cricket for all members of the media to cover.

"At a time of unprecedented change in the game on and off the field, there are precious few opportunities to pause and reflect and honour the efforts of those who bring so much joy.