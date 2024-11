Hardik Pandya to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Under Krunal, Baroda had made the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, where they lost to Punjab in Mohali . Hardik's return to domestic cricket is a significant boost for the side. Hardik had last played for Baroda in 2018-19, in in a Ranji Trophy game . His last appearance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was way back in January 2016 , when he was uncapped in international cricket.