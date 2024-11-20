Hardik Pandya to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
His brother Krunal will lead the Baroda side who open their campaign against Gujarat on November 23
Hardik Pandya will feature in the Krunal Pandya-led Baroda squad for the 20-over Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which begins on November 23. Both the Pandya brothers will be in action, a day before the IPL mega auction kicks off in Jeddah.
Under Krunal, Baroda had made the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, where they lost to Punjab in Mohali. Hardik's return to domestic cricket is a significant boost for the side. Hardik had last played for Baroda in 2018-19, in in a Ranji Trophy game. His last appearance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was way back in January 2016, when he was uncapped in international cricket.
Last month, Hardik was retained by Mumbai Indians and will remain their captain. Meanwhile, Krunal was released by Lucknow Super Giants and will be part of the auction.
Baroda have made a strong start to the domestic season, topping Group A in the first phase of the Ranji Trophy with 27 points.