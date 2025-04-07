Harry Brook confirmed as England's new white-ball captain

Harry Brook has been confirmed as England's new white-ball captain, across both T20I and ODI formats, after Jos Buttler 's decision to stand down following his team's early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy in March.

Brook, 26, has been England's vice-captain in white-ball cricket for the past year, and led the side in Buttler's absence for five ODIs against Australia last September. His first outing as the official captain will come in three home T20Is and three ODIs against West Indies at the end of May.

"It's a real honour to be named England's white-ball captain," Brook said. "Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me."

Brook had been the outstanding candidate for the role after emerging as a key player across formats since his debut in 2022, including Test cricket, for which he is currently ranked as the No.2 batter behind his England team-mate Joe Root, having made a career-best 317 against Pakistan in Multan last year.

Speculation had mounted about Brook's impending appointment when, on the eve of this year's IPL, he pulled out of his deal with Delhi Capitals for the second year running, citing the need for England to remain his "priority and focus" ahead of a busy 12 months across formats, including key Test series against India and Australia, and the next T20 World Cup in February 2026.

"I want to thank my family and coaches who've supported me every step of the way," Brook said. "Their belief in me has made all the difference and I wouldn't be in this position without them.

"There's so much talent in this country, and I'm looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events. I'm excited to get going and give it everything I've got."

Though still relatively inexperienced as a leader, Brook impressed with his tactical nous in the 3-2 series loss to Australia in September, having also led the Under-19 team at the 2018 World Cup. He has also captained Northern Superchargers in the Men's Hundred, when available.

Though there were no realistic alternatives to Brook as T20I captain, there had been some thought as to whether Ben Stokes should take on the role in ODI cricket, given his existing relationship with Brendon McCullum, and the extent to which the 50-over and Test squads have overlapped in recent months.

Speaking in March, Rob Key, England men's managing director, acknowledged it would be "stupid" not to consider Stokes' credentials . However, with Stokes still recuperating from hamstring surgery, and given that he had previously retired from the format in 2022 citing his workload, this option was not pursued.

Key said: "I'm delighted that Harry Brook has accepted the role as England's white-ball captain across both formats. He's been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected.

"Harry is not only an outstanding cricketer, but also has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision for both teams that will help drive us towards winning more series, World Cups and major global tournaments."