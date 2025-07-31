Harry Swindells, Leicestershire's One-Day Cup hero, retires aged 26

Harry Swindells , the Player of the Match in Leicestershire's Metro Bank One-Day Cup final victory in 2023, has been forced to retire with immediate effect following medical advice on a finger injury.

Swindells, 26, sustained the injury while keeping wicket during the 2024 campaign, but after numerous examinations and treatments to rectify the injury, he has been advised to end his playing career after eight seasons as a professional.

He graduated from Leicestershire's Academy system in 2017, and made 102 appearances, scoring 2,717 runs across formats in the years that followed.

His finest hour came against Hampshire at Trent Bridge in 2023, where Swindells made an unbeaten 117 from No.8, to rescue his team from 89 for 6, and set them on course for a thrilling two-run victory. The triumph ended the club's 38-year wait between List A trophies.

"I've been immensely proud to represent the club I've loved since I was five years old over the past eight seasons," Swindells said. "I've achieved my dreams, played with and against some incredibly talented people, and made lifelong friends along the way.

"As a Leicester lad, I know what it meant to wear the shirt. I tried to give my best in every game, and I hope I did the badge proud. It's obviously been a tough period, but I'd like to thank Leicestershire CCC and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) for their support and advice throughout.