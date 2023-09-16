Swindells century saves the day as Leicestershire seal One-Day title in final-ball thriller

Leicestershire produced a stunning performance to win the Metro Bank One-Day Cup final, coming back from the brink of ruin after being reduced to 19 for 4 by Hampshire to triumph by two runs off the very last ball.

The scale of this achievement has many strands. This is the county's first List A trophy since 1985, and first trophy outright since lifting the T20 Blast in 2011, which was also their last visit to a final. But a much-maligned club, often the first to be mooted for the chop during the annual idle chats of trimming the County Cricket fat, have been driven to success by hometown heroes.