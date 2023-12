Has any batter bettered Saud Shakeel's run of 20-plus scores in successive Tests since debut?

During the Test in Perth at the weekend, the Pakistan left-hander Saud Shakeel had his 14th and 15th innings in Tests since his first match in December 2022. All 15 innings so far have resulted in scores above 20, which is the best such run from debut: Everton Weekes , the great West Indian, started with 14 (one of which was exactly 20) before being out for 1 in the second innings against England at Old Trafford in 1950.

Shakeel is also in sight of the record for most double-figure scores in succession from debut. The 1950s Australian opener Colin McDonald reached ten in his first 16 Test innings before making 7 not out in his 17th (he then reached ten in his next six attempts before finally being dismissed in single figures, making 1 and 6 against England at Trent Bridge in 1956). An earlier Australian opener, Sid Barnes , also reached double figures in his first 15 Test innings, as did England's Geoff Pullar

The recent second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur was a good reminder that low-scoring matches can be gripping. It provided only the 14th instance of a Test having four totals all in the hundreds (between 100 and 199). The previous instance came at The Oval last year, when England (158 and 130 for 1) beat South Africa (118 and 169) by nine wickets.

My first thought was that most of these would have been long-ago games, when pitches were less well prepared and batting generally less scientific - but actually there was only one case before 1950, in the match at Lord's in 1890 when England (173 and 137 for 3) beat Australia (132 and 176) by seven wickets.

South Africa had to follow-on, and later the same day Ward - surprisingly, perhaps, promoted to No. 9 - again came in with Matthews on a hat-trick. This time Ward chipped his first ball back to the bowler, who took a fine diving catch. According to EHD Sewell in his book Triangular Cricket, "The best wicket of the six was the sixth… He banged down a slightly shorter ball - in order to get the necessary 'rise' from the pitch - and he pitched it on or about the leg stump. Having been lbw the first innings, the batsman would be sure if the ball was straight to try to make bat and ball meet whatever else he did. Even then a catch had to be held! But it all came off, and that second hat must have been the last straw."