Has any batter bettered Saud Shakeel's run of 20-plus scores in successive Tests since debut?

South Africa had to follow-on, and later the same day Ward - surprisingly, perhaps, promoted to No. 9 - again came in with Matthews on a hat-trick. This time Ward chipped his first ball back to the bowler, who took a fine diving catch. According to EHD Sewell in his book Triangular Cricket, "The best wicket of the six was the sixth… He banged down a slightly shorter ball - in order to get the necessary 'rise' from the pitch - and he pitched it on or about the leg stump. Having been lbw the first innings, the batsman would be sure if the ball was straight to try to make bat and ball meet whatever else he did. Even then a catch had to be held! But it all came off, and that second hat must have been the last straw."