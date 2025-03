Has any team chased down a 200-plus run total faster than Pakistan did against New Zealand?

I have to admit that I missed this at the time, but late in 2023 Agni Chopra of Mizoram became the first man to score centuries in each of his first four first-class matches. Chopra, who was born in the United States in 1998, hit 166 (and 92) on his debut against Sikkim in Nadiad , and then added 164 against Nagaland, 114 vs Arunachal Pradesh, and 105 and 101 against Meghalaya in Anand , all in the Plate section of the Ranji Trophy. Chopra has continued his good form in 2024-25: successive innings of 110 and 238 not out against Arunachal Pradesh in Ahmedabad and 218 vs Manipur in Nadiad mean he currently has a first-class batting average of 94.94, scored at an impressive strike rate of 95.