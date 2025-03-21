Wow! What a flawless chase. This will surely bring back disgruntled Pakistan fans who were tired of the doom and gloom. It looks like a new era has begun for Pakistan cricket! With a fresh crop of players coming in, and after taking a few games to settle, some of these batters have shown what they are capable of. Pakistan were always in control, bossing the chase, and never looked ruffled. Hasan Nawaz went all guns blazing right from the word go and mesmerized us with his spectacular strokeplay! A hundred in just his third T20I appearance--and that too in a stiff run chase? That speaks volumes about his potential