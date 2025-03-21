And how fitting, the young centurion gets his team over the line with a deft touch down to deep third and Pakistan have made a resounding comeback in this series! Pakistan have absolutely outclassed New Zealand and rocked back in the series with a clinical win thanks to Nawaz who has scored a majestic hundred and entertained the crowd royally!
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I at Auckland, NZ vs PAK, Mar 21 2025 - Match Result
Fastest T20I hundreds for Pakistan:
44 balls - Hasan Nawaz vs NZ, Auckland, Today
49 balls - Babar Azam vs SA, Centurion, 2021
58 balls - Ahmed Shehzad vs BAN, Dhaka, 2014
58 balls - Babar Azam vs NZ, Lahore, 2023
Wow! What a flawless chase. This will surely bring back disgruntled Pakistan fans who were tired of the doom and gloom. It looks like a new era has begun for Pakistan cricket! With a fresh crop of players coming in, and after taking a few games to settle, some of these batters have shown what they are capable of. Pakistan were always in control, bossing the chase, and never looked ruffled. Hasan Nawaz went all guns blazing right from the word go and mesmerized us with his spectacular strokeplay! A hundred in just his third T20I appearance--and that too in a stiff run chase? That speaks volumes about his potential
Well, that's all from us! The series is alive and we'll see you on Sunday. Until next time, this is goodbye from me, Rvel Zahid, and Thilak Rama. Take care!
Hasan Nawaz, Player of the Match: The way I got out in first two matches, I was very disheartened, but captain and Shadab supported me, told me I am a match winning player and that helped me. I just had in my mind that I need to score a single first in international cricket and then after that I felt relaxed and the pressure was released. I had so much backing and I am so grateful to my captain.
Michael Bracewell, New Zealand Captain: Disappointed with the result tonight. When a guy play like that, it's really tough, credit to him. I think you look at first innings, we didn't bat full 20 overs which is criminal...conditions can change and you just gotta deal with it. They played pretty well and it's tough to defend here. I think to be honest with ourselves, maybe we were 20 runs short but credit to the way they batted
Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan Captain: I think it's an outstanding performance. A full proper game. Bowlers started really well; we took early wickets which was missing (earlier). The two youngsters batted really well...I thought 200 is par here, it's a good ground for batting. I just said (to my teammates), we can chase this down. The bowlers did really well, restricting them to 200 was a great effort. We knew it was do or die and we just wanted to enjoy and now looking forward to the next game
Bhushan: "Take a bow Hasan!! what an innings!! what a way to score hundred after 2 ducks!!"
Manoj: "Saw a lot more intent in Pakistan team today right from the word go especially after the spectacular catch by Haris Rauf. Today it was a total team effort in the whole field."
Stephen Manuel: "This kid is what Pakistan have been waiting for!!"
Oh, he has done it! Nawaz has struck his maiden T20I century in only his third T20I! That too after getting out on naught in his first two outings. He has been absolutely outstanding tonight. A brave, counter-attacking, nimble-footed, stunning century!
Pace-off shorter delivery floating wide of off, wide signaled. Nawaz is getting tips from his captain. Oh, what an occasion it would be if he gets to his hundred
Short of a length on middle, flicked off his hips square of midwicket for a single
Dave Fern : "Here at Eden Park witnessing a Pakistan batting masterclass. Black Caps going to lose, but Pakistan and cricket win. "
Loses his shape while trying to butcher it downtown, gets a thick leading edge and it just evades cover and deep cover, Salman tells him to calm down
Continues along his merry way, overpitched delivery outside off, carved away to deep extra cover for a couple. This series has come alive
Over the wicket, short of a length around the line off, rolls his wrists and plays a calm and under-controlled pull to deep backward square and brings up a fluent fifty
Oh my goodness! Nawaz, this is head-spinning batting! He has got answer to everything! Shorter length on off, gets low and periscopes it over the keeper's head for a six. This is sensational batting! What a dramatic turnaround
Kerplunk! This boy got guts! Unbelievable bat speed, got a wee bit of width and was onto it in a jiffy, shortish, smacks it on the up over backward point for six
Pace is up. Short of a length, plugging away in the corridor, he isn't afraid at all and tries to slammed down the track, away from the line, no connection
Faster, nails the fourth stump line on this occasion and he gets an inside-edge onto the leg side, scurries through a run
Mehwish : "Is it real??? Somebody pinch me plz!!!"
Past the keeper for four! Shorter and too straight, hits him on the pads and has got enough legs to reach the rope, wrong line
Kushal Kandel: "Just turned on the TV and thought it was higjlight until I saw the word live in the screen."
Over the wicket, rams the yorker outside off, opens the face and steers it to backward point, brilliant tumbling save but cannot prevent a single
Legbreak on middle, clears front leg and pushes it along the ground to long-on
That's beautifully bowled, not afraid to toss it up, fuller and spinning away, he wanted to slug that out of Eden Park
On the backfoot, allows it to straighten and punches it down to long-on for a single. 100 partnership between these two
Tosses up a legbreak and it's a bit short with too much width, he is toying with Sodhi now, beats the man at backward point and is feasting on spin, so comfortable, impeccable timing and placement
Shorter legbreak on leg, he was moving to his right and Sodhi followed, that is a ferocious cut and beats deep backward point, amazing wrist-work
Over the wicket, shorter legbreak on middle, springs down the track and dinks it downtown, bisects long-on and long-off
Required rate is just 6.29. Sodhi is back
Full-bunger outside off, cashes it in with a cut and the man at deep backward point cuts it off
2W
1W
1W
1W
|Eden Park, Auckland
|Toss
|Pakistan, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|New Zealand led the 5-match series 2-1
|Match number
|T20I no. 3124
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|21 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 16 • PAK 207/1Pakistan won by 9 wickets (with 24 balls remaining)
Hasan Nawaz gives a peek into Pakistan's new era of T20 batting
Stats: Nawaz smashes fastest T20I hundred for Pakistan
Nawaz slams maiden ton as Pakistan chase 205 in 16 overs
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|41
|20
|not out
|105
|45
|not out
|51
|31
|Extras
|(lb 5, w 5)
|Total
|207(1 wkt; 16 ovs)