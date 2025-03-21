Matches (6)
IPL (1)
Canada in Namibia (1)
National T20 (4)

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I at Auckland, NZ vs PAK, Mar 21 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
3rd T20I (N), Auckland, March 21, 2025, Pakistan tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
204
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(16/20 ov, T:205) 207/1

Pakistan won by 9 wickets (with 24 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
105* (45)
hasan-nawaz
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
News
Photos
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
31%
PAK Win & Bat
25%
NZ Win & Bowl
15%
PAK Win & Bowl
29%
11.7K votes
411

This is the highest match aggregate (411) involving New Zealand & Pakistan in T20Is

Match centre 
Scores: @Thilak_Rama | Comms: Rvel Zahid
Scorecard summary
New Zealand 204/10(19.5 overs)
Mark Chapman
94 (44)
Haris Rauf
3/29 (4)
Michael Bracewell
31 (18)
Abbas Afridi
2/24 (2.5)
Pakistan 207/1(16 overs)
Hasan Nawaz
105* (45)
Jacob Duffy
1/37 (3)
Salman Agha
51* (31)
James Neesham
0/9 (1)
View full scorecard
end of over 1614 runs
PAK: 207/1CRR: 12.93 
Hasan Nawaz105 (45b 10x4 7x6)
Salman Agha51 (31b 6x4 2x6)
Kyle Jamieson 4-0-54-0
Ben Sears 4-0-51-0

This is the quickest 200-plus run chase in T20Is

Fastest T20I hundreds for Pakistan:

44 balls - Hasan Nawaz vs NZ, Auckland, Today

49 balls - Babar Azam vs SA, Centurion, 2021

58 balls - Ahmed Shehzad vs BAN, Dhaka, 2014

58 balls - Babar Azam vs NZ, Lahore, 2023

Wow! What a flawless chase. This will surely bring back disgruntled Pakistan fans who were tired of the doom and gloom. It looks like a new era has begun for Pakistan cricket! With a fresh crop of players coming in, and after taking a few games to settle, some of these batters have shown what they are capable of. Pakistan were always in control, bossing the chase, and never looked ruffled. Hasan Nawaz went all guns blazing right from the word go and mesmerized us with his spectacular strokeplay! A hundred in just his third T20I appearance--and that too in a stiff run chase? That speaks volumes about his potential

Well, that's all from us! The series is alive and we'll see you on Sunday. Until next time, this is goodbye from me, Rvel Zahid, and Thilak Rama. Take care!

Hasan Nawaz, Player of the Match: The way I got out in first two matches, I was very disheartened, but captain and Shadab supported me, told me I am a match winning player and that helped me. I just had in my mind that I need to score a single first in international cricket and then after that I felt relaxed and the pressure was released. I had so much backing and I am so grateful to my captain.

Michael Bracewell, New Zealand Captain: Disappointed with the result tonight. When a guy play like that, it's really tough, credit to him. I think you look at first innings, we didn't bat full 20 overs which is criminal...conditions can change and you just gotta deal with it. They played pretty well and it's tough to defend here. I think to be honest with ourselves, maybe we were 20 runs short but credit to the way they batted

Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan Captain: I think it's an outstanding performance. A full proper game. Bowlers started really well; we took early wickets which was missing (earlier). The two youngsters batted really well...I thought 200 is par here, it's a good ground for batting. I just said (to my teammates), we can chase this down. The bowlers did really well, restricting them to 200 was a great effort. We knew it was do or die and we just wanted to enjoy and now looking forward to the next game

Bhushan: "Take a bow Hasan!! what an innings!! what a way to score hundred after 2 ducks!!"

Manoj: "Saw a lot more intent in Pakistan team today right from the word go especially after the spectacular catch by Haris Rauf. Today it was a total team effort in the whole field."

Stephen Manuel: "This kid is what Pakistan have been waiting for!!"

15.6
4
Jamieson to Hasan Nawaz, FOUR runs

And how fitting, the young centurion gets his team over the line with a deft touch down to deep third and Pakistan have made a resounding comeback in this series! Pakistan have absolutely outclassed New Zealand and rocked back in the series with a clinical win thanks to Nawaz who has scored a majestic hundred and entertained the crowd royally!

15.5
4
Jamieson to Hasan Nawaz, FOUR runs

Oh, he has done it! Nawaz has struck his maiden T20I century in only his third T20I! That too after getting out on naught in his first two outings. He has been absolutely outstanding tonight. A brave, counter-attacking, nimble-footed, stunning century!

Hasan Nawaz is congratulated by Salman Agha after his century
Hasan Nawaz celebrates his maiden international century
See all photos
15.5
1w
Jamieson to Hasan Nawaz, 1 wide

Pace-off shorter delivery floating wide of off, wide signaled. Nawaz is getting tips from his captain. Oh, what an occasion it would be if he gets to his hundred

15.4
1
Jamieson to Salman, 1 run

Short of a length on middle, flicked off his hips square of midwicket for a single

Dave Fern : "Here at Eden Park witnessing a Pakistan batting masterclass. Black Caps going to lose, but Pakistan and cricket win. "

15.3
1
Jamieson to Hasan Nawaz, 1 run

Loses his shape while trying to butcher it downtown, gets a thick leading edge and it just evades cover and deep cover, Salman tells him to calm down

15.2
2
Jamieson to Hasan Nawaz, 2 runs

Continues along his merry way, overpitched delivery outside off, carved away to deep extra cover for a couple. This series has come alive

15.1
1
Jamieson to Salman, 1 run

Over the wicket, short of a length around the line off, rolls his wrists and plays a calm and under-controlled pull to deep backward square and brings up a fluent fifty

end of over 1518 runs
PAK: 193/1CRR: 12.86 RRR: 2.40 • Need 12 from 30b
Hasan Nawaz94 (41b 8x4 7x6)
Salman Agha49 (29b 6x4 2x6)
Ben Sears 4-0-51-0
Ish Sodhi 2-0-28-0
14.6
6
Sears to Hasan Nawaz, SIX runs

Oh my goodness! Nawaz, this is head-spinning batting! He has got answer to everything! Shorter length on off, gets low and periscopes it over the keeper's head for a six. This is sensational batting! What a dramatic turnaround

14.5
6
Sears to Hasan Nawaz, SIX runs

Kerplunk! This boy got guts! Unbelievable bat speed, got a wee bit of width and was onto it in a jiffy, shortish, smacks it on the up over backward point for six

14.4
Sears to Hasan Nawaz, no run

Pace is up. Short of a length, plugging away in the corridor, he isn't afraid at all and tries to slammed down the track, away from the line, no connection

14.3
1
Sears to Salman, 1 run

Faster, nails the fourth stump line on this occasion and he gets an inside-edge onto the leg side, scurries through a run

Mehwish : "Is it real??? Somebody pinch me plz!!!"

14.2
4lb
Sears to Salman, 4 leg byes

Past the keeper for four! Shorter and too straight, hits him on the pads and has got enough legs to reach the rope, wrong line

Kushal Kandel: "Just turned on the TV and thought it was higjlight until I saw the word live in the screen."

14.1
1
Sears to Hasan Nawaz, 1 run

Over the wicket, rams the yorker outside off, opens the face and steers it to backward point, brilliant tumbling save but cannot prevent a single

end of over 1414 runs
PAK: 175/1CRR: 12.50 RRR: 5.00 • Need 30 from 36b
Hasan Nawaz81 (37b 8x4 5x6)
Salman Agha48 (27b 6x4 2x6)
Ish Sodhi 2-0-28-0
Jacob Duffy 3-0-37-1
13.6
1
Sodhi to Hasan Nawaz, 1 run

Legbreak on middle, clears front leg and pushes it along the ground to long-on

13.5
Sodhi to Hasan Nawaz, no run

That's beautifully bowled, not afraid to toss it up, fuller and spinning away, he wanted to slug that out of Eden Park

13.4
1
Sodhi to Salman, 1 run

On the backfoot, allows it to straighten and punches it down to long-on for a single. 100 partnership between these two

13.3
4
Sodhi to Salman, FOUR runs

Tosses up a legbreak and it's a bit short with too much width, he is toying with Sodhi now, beats the man at backward point and is feasting on spin, so comfortable, impeccable timing and placement

13.2
4
Sodhi to Salman, FOUR runs

Shorter legbreak on leg, he was moving to his right and Sodhi followed, that is a ferocious cut and beats deep backward point, amazing wrist-work

13.1
4
Sodhi to Salman, FOUR runs

Over the wicket, shorter legbreak on middle, springs down the track and dinks it downtown, bisects long-on and long-off

Required rate is just 6.29. Sodhi is back

end of over 1319 runs
PAK: 161/1CRR: 12.38 RRR: 6.28 • Need 44 from 42b
Salman Agha35 (23b 3x4 2x6)
Hasan Nawaz80 (35b 8x4 5x6)
Jacob Duffy 3-0-37-1
Kyle Jamieson 3-0-40-0
12.6
1
Duffy to Salman, 1 run

Full-bunger outside off, cashes it in with a cut and the man at deep backward point cuts it off

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Hasan Nawaz
105 runs (45)
10 fours7 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
16 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
64%
MS Chapman
94 runs (44)
11 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
pull
18 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
82%
Best performances - bowlers
Haris Rauf
O
4
M
0
R
29
W
3
ECO
7.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Abbas Afridi
O
2.5
M
0
R
24
W
2
ECO
8.47
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Eden Park, Auckland
TossPakistan, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Player Of The Match
Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz
Series resultNew Zealand led the 5-match series 2-1
Match numberT20I no. 3124
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days21 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Sam Nogajski
New Zealand
Shaun Haig
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Chris Brown
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
Match Referee
New Zealand
Jeff Crowe
Language
English
Win Probability
PAK 100%
NZPAK
100%50%100%NZ InningsPAK Innings

Over 16 • PAK 207/1

Pakistan won by 9 wickets (with 24 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Pakistan Innings
Player NameRB
Mohammad Haris
caught4120
Hasan Nawaz
not out10545
Agha Salman
not out5131
Extras(lb 5, w 5)
Total207(1 wkt; 16 ovs)
<1 / 3>