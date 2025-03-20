High-flying NZ look to close out series against deflated Pakistan

Big Picture: Can Pakistan stop New Zealand's charge?

Even against a depleted New Zealand squad, Pakistan's revamped T20I side managed to hit a new low of getting bundled for 91 in the series opener . Even against a New Zealand side without the flying Glenn Phillips, Pakistan have been handing out catches incessantly through the two games so far - for all ten dismissals in the first game and eight out of nine in the second

If this new-look Pakistan side wants to keep the five-match T20I series alive in Auckland on Friday, they need to step up on all fronts and prove to the world - and even perhaps to themselves - that it's not all doom and gloom with less than a year to go for the next T20 World Cup.

Pakistan themselves are a depleted side, in the early days of learning to live without Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam in this format, and without the injured Saim Ayub. It's still early days to judge the new opening pair of Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Haris , but their inability to cope with the pace and bounce in Christchurch before poor shot selections in Dunedin doesn't bode well.

Salman Agha 's blitzy 46 off 28 and cameos from the experienced Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi down the order in the second game helped them to 135 for 9 in a rain-reduced 15-overs-a-side game. However, the ineffectiveness of their bowling attack - which holds a lot more promise than their batting - to contain the New Zealand batting places a big question mark over who can really help them keep the series alive.

New Zealand's openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen were devastating in both games, exemplified by Seifert carting Afridi around for 26 runs in an over in the second game. Given the sunny forecast in Auckland, Pakistan will first hope they win the toss, which they haven't so far this series, and then try to remove the openers early to test their middle order.

New Zealand have not had much to worry about so far; their bowlers have worked like a well-oiled machine in favourable conditions and even though they put down three catches in the first match, they have held on to 18.

Pakistan will also be desperate to lift their hopes after a forgettable home Champions Trophy campaign and put an end to their five-match losing streak in T20Is, which started in Zimbabwe in December last year.

Form guide

New Zealand WWLWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

Pakistan LLLLL

James Neesham picked two wickets in the second T20I • Joe Allison/Getty Images

In the spotlight: James Neesham and Hasan Nawaz

After last playing T20Is in the 2024 T20 World Cup, James Neesham returned to the side in the absence of the stars that are in India for the IPL. He got to play only in the second game, picking two wickets towards the end and scoring just 5 in the chase before holing out. Once a game-changer in New Zealand's white-ball squads, Neesham has fallen out of favour in ODIs but he has committed himself for next year's T20 World Cup. The onus remains on him to prove that form is something he can turn around quickly, especially in home conditions, as he has not scored over 40 in the format since December 2023.

Hasan Nawaz has had as poor a start to his international career as anyone could: two ducks in two games. It's the nature of dismissals in both games that might disappoint him and the team management as he dished out wild swings to miscue the ball on both occasions. The 22-year-old came into this series with runs for Lions in Pakistan's Champions T20 Cup, finishing second on the run-scorers' list and with the second-most sixes, too. The challenge now will be to keep his place in the Pakistan XI for the remaining games and try to earn his runs in more hostile conditions.

Mohammad Ali has been carted for 59 runs in five overs across the two T20Is • Getty Images

Team news

Since it's a five-match series and there was a quick turnaround between the first two games, New Zealand rested Kyle Jamieson and Tim Robinson to bring in Ben Sears and Jimmy Neesham for the second match. They could bring Jamieson back and rest Jacob Duffy for the third game.

New Zealand (probable): 1 Tim Seifert, 2 Finn Allen, 3 Mark Chapman, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 James Neesham, 6 Mitchell Hay (wk), 7 Michael Bracewell (capt), 8 Zakary Foulkes, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Kyle Jamieson, 11 Jacob Duffy/Ben Sears

Pakistan changed the mix of their bowling attack to pick fast bowler Haris Rauf for legspinner Abrar Ahmed for the second match. Mohammad Ali has been expensive in both games, leaking nearly 12 runs in both games put together. Abbas Afridi is the one option in their squad if they wish to replace Ali.

Pakistan (probable): 1 Mohammad Haris (wk), 2 Hasan Nawaz, 3 Salman Agha (capt), 4 Irfan Khan, 5 Shadab Khan, 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Abdul Samad, 8 Jahandad Khan, 9 Shaheen Afridi, 10 Abrar Ahmed, 11 Mohammad Ali

Pitch and conditions

Even though New Zealand bowled in the first two games and won both, the last four matches (barring a tie between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in 2023) in Auckland were won by teams batting first. Eden Park in general is known as a high-scoring ground and with no rain predicted for Friday, and temperatures expected to dip below 20 degrees at night, the crowd should be entertained for a full 40 overs.

Stats and trivia