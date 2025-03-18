Rauf backs Pakistan's youngsters: 'Give them 10 to 15 matches, that is how they become players'

Haris Rauf has thrown his weight behind the young Pakistan top order suggesting that they should not be judged based on one or two matches and be given a longer rope.

Pakistan once more shuffled the deck in their bid to find the right combination as they left out Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. In came Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz at the top of the order alongside Irfan Khan at No. 4. However, they've failed to get going in the first two T20Is, with Pakistan also going down both times.

"You talk about criticism, I think it has become common in Pakistan," Rauf said after Pakistan lost their second game in three days by five wickets in Dunedin. "These are young players. You go to any place, any team in the world, they give the youngsters full freedom. If they give the youngsters a chance, they make sure to give them 10 to 15 matches at a stretch. That is how they become players.

"Everyone who comes into international cricket struggles initially. You talk about criticism, it's become a norm. Everyone just sits and waits for the Pakistan team to lose so that they can talk about it. They have their opinions, but we are trying to build our team. We are trying to draft the youngsters in, the seniors are also there. As seniors, we motivate our juniors, and advise them about what's required to succeed in international cricket. The quicker they learn, the better it will be for them."

It's been a rough few weeks for Pakistan cricket. After being knocked out in the league stages of their home Champions Trophy, they've gone down heavily in the first two T20Is against New Zealand under new captain Salman Agha. While they were skittled for 91 in the first T20I in Christchurch, they put up a marginally better show in the second, managing 135 for 9 in the rain-shortened 15-overs-a-side affair.

New Zealand, however, hardly broke a sweat in the chase. While Rauf credited the way the hosts went about their batting, he also felt that the Pakistan bowlers were unlucky to not pick a few more wickets.

"All players have put in the effort. The kind of grounds we have here, we generally get high-scoring games," he said. "It's not like we didn't bowl well, we were unlucky as well. There were a few top edges that went for six, some went over the ropes due to the wind and small ground. We were putting in the effort as a bowling unit, but we didn't get the desired result. We were a bit unlucky in the beginning.

"We tried using the conditions to our advantage, but we were unlucky. The kind of cricket they played, they hit good shots, so we should credit them."

While Rauf had a decent day with the ball, picking 2 for 20 in his three overs, the rest of his fast-bowling counterparts have struggled. Shaheen Shah Afridi went for 31 off his three overs despite bowling a maiden, while Mohammad Ali conceded 34 runs off his two overs. Rauf agreed that there has been a decline in Pakistan cricket, but is confident that they are trying to build a team which will challenge top sides in future.