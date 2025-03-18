Matches (10)
NZ vs PAK (1)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
IML (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WPL (1)
DPDCL (3)
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I at Dunedin, NZ vs PAK, Mar 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I, Dunedin, March 18, 2025, Pakistan tour of New Zealand
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
W
W
W
L
W
Pakistan
L
L
L
A
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 14:59
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 151 Runs • 30.2 Avg • 145.19 SR
6 M • 110 Runs • 22 Avg • 127.9 SR
PAK9 M • 117 Runs • 14.63 Avg • 115.84 SR
PAK8 M • 106 Runs • 21.2 Avg • 137.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ5 M • 12 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 9.83 SR
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.22 Econ • 14.11 SR
PAK9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.45 Econ • 10.64 SR
PAK6 M • 12 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 9.83 SR
Squad
NZ
PAK
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|University Oval, Dunedin
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3122
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.15 start, First Session 14.15-15.45, Interval 15.45-16.05, Second Session 16.05-17.35
|Match days
|18 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
New Zealand vs Pakistan News
Stats - Pakistan's T20 batting hits a low point in Christchurch
The 91 they managed before they were all out was their lowest T20I total in New Zealand
Pakistan 91 all out as post Babar-Rizwan era begins with a whimper
Jamieson and Duffy pick up seven wickets between them to seal victory for New Zealand
Pakistan face patchwork New Zealand in first test of their new T20 era
New Zealand are missing key players because of the IPL, but should still be formidable in familiar conditions at home
Neesham, Allen, Seifert 'very hungry' to play for NZ as 2026 T20 World Cup prep begins
Sodhi also back in T20I side with an eye on spin-friendly pitches in India next year