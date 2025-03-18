Matches (10)
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I at Dunedin, NZ vs PAK, Mar 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I, Dunedin, March 18, 2025, Pakistan tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
1:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Squads
Match centre Ground time: 14:59
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DJ Mitchell
8 M • 151 Runs • 30.2 Avg • 145.19 SR
TB Robinson
6 M • 110 Runs • 22 Avg • 127.9 SR
Usman Khan
9 M • 117 Runs • 14.63 Avg • 115.84 SR
Irfan Khan
8 M • 106 Runs • 21.2 Avg • 137.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
5 M • 12 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 9.83 SR
ZGF Foulkes
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.22 Econ • 14.11 SR
Abbas Afridi
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.45 Econ • 10.64 SR
Sufiyan Muqeem
6 M • 12 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 9.83 SR
NZ
PAK
Player
Role
Michael Bracewell (c)
Batting Allrounder
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Zakary Foulkes 
Allrounder
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kyle Jamieson 
Bowler
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Ben Sears 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ish Sodhi 
Bowler
Match details
University Oval, Dunedin
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3122
Hours of play (local time)14.15 start, First Session 14.15-15.45, Interval 15.45-16.05, Second Session 16.05-17.35
Match days18 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
New Zealand vs Pakistan News

Stats - Pakistan's T20 batting hits a low point in Christchurch

The 91 they managed before they were all out was their lowest T20I total in New Zealand

Pakistan 91 all out as post Babar-Rizwan era begins with a whimper

Jamieson and Duffy pick up seven wickets between them to seal victory for New Zealand

Pakistan face patchwork New Zealand in first test of their new T20 era

New Zealand are missing key players because of the IPL, but should still be formidable in familiar conditions at home

Neesham, Allen, Seifert 'very hungry' to play for NZ as 2026 T20 World Cup prep begins

Sodhi also back in T20I side with an eye on spin-friendly pitches in India next year

Sodhi, Sears, Seifert return in Bracewell-led NZ squad for home T20Is against Pakistan

Conway, Ravindra, Santner, Phillips and Ferguson were not available for selection because of IPL commitments

