Stats - Pakistan's T20 batting hits a low point in Christchurch
The 91 they managed before they were all out was their lowest T20I total in New Zealand
91 - Pakistan were all out for their lowest T20I total in New Zealand. It was also the fourth-lowest total recorded in a T20I innings in New Zealand.
59 balls remained after New Zealand completed the chase, it is the third-biggest win for them in a home T20I in terms of balls remaining, the top two being against Bangladesh in 2010 and Sri Lanka in 2016.
11 for 4 - Pakistan's score on Sunday, their lowest at the fall of the fourth wicket in a T20I, with the previous being 13 against West Indies in Mirpur in 2014. They had only managed one run before three wickets had fallen in Christchurch, also a new low point.
2 - Only the second time that both Pakistan openers have gotten out for a duck in a T20I, the other such instance happened more than a decade ago against West Indies in 2014.
3 - Pakistan recorded the joint third-lowest powerplay total of 14 for 4 in T20Is amongst the top 10 teams, with the lowest being 13 by West Indies in 2013 and by Pakistan themselves in 2014. Pakistan also played out 28 dot balls in the powerplay on Sunday, the joint-most for them in a T20I.
Namooh Shah is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo