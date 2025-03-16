Matches (11)
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Christchurch, NZ vs PAK, Mar 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I, Christchurch, March 16, 2025, Pakistan tour of New Zealand
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
L
W
W
W
L
Pakistan
W
L
L
L
A
Match centre Ground time: 17:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 151 Runs • 30.2 Avg • 145.19 SR
7 M • 115 Runs • 19.17 Avg • 130.68 SR
PAK10 M • 119 Runs • 14.88 Avg • 116.66 SR
PAK7 M • 105 Runs • 26.25 Avg • 147.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ4 M • 8 Wkts • 5.94 Econ • 12 SR
7 M • 4 Wkts • 8.83 Econ • 34.5 SR
PAK9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.45 Econ • 10.64 SR
PAK6 M • 12 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 9.83 SR
Squad
NZ
PAK
Match details
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3120
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.15 start, First Session 14.15-15.45, Interval 15.45-16.05, Second Session 16.05-17.35
|Match days
|16 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
New Zealand vs Pakistan News
Neesham, Allen, Seifert 'very hungry' to play for NZ as 2026 T20 World Cup prep begins
Sodhi also back in T20I side with an eye on spin-friendly pitches in India next year
Sodhi, Sears, Seifert return in Bracewell-led NZ squad for home T20Is against Pakistan
Conway, Ravindra, Santner, Phillips and Ferguson were not available for selection because of IPL commitments