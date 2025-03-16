Matches (11)
WCL 2 (1)
WPL (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
ZIM vs DURH (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Christchurch, NZ vs PAK, Mar 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I, Christchurch, March 16, 2025, Pakistan tour of New Zealand
Prev
Next
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
1:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 17:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DJ Mitchell
7 M • 151 Runs • 30.2 Avg • 145.19 SR
MG Bracewell
7 M • 115 Runs • 19.17 Avg • 130.68 SR
Usman Khan
10 M • 119 Runs • 14.88 Avg • 116.66 SR
Irfan Khan
7 M • 105 Runs • 26.25 Avg • 147.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
4 M • 8 Wkts • 5.94 Econ • 12 SR
MG Bracewell
7 M • 4 Wkts • 8.83 Econ • 34.5 SR
Abbas Afridi
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.45 Econ • 10.64 SR
Sufiyan Muqeem
6 M • 12 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 9.83 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
PAK
Player
Role
Michael Bracewell (c)
Batting Allrounder
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kyle Jamieson 
Bowler
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Ben Sears 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ish Sodhi 
Bowler
Match details
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3120
Hours of play (local time)14.15 start, First Session 14.15-15.45, Interval 15.45-16.05, Second Session 16.05-17.35
Match days16 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question