Khushdil Shah fined for collision with Foulkes in Christchurch

Pakistan allrounder Khushdil Shah has been fined 50% of his match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during their first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Khushdil has also been handed three demerit points. This was his first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred during the eighth over of Pakistan's innings, when Khushdil hit the third ball from Foulkes past mid-on. He ran into the bowler, who had his back turned towards him, with his left shoulder. The umpire had a word with Khushdil after the batters ran two.

Since Khushdil accepted the sanctions levelled by the umpires and match referee Jeff Crowe, no formal hearing was needed.

Khushdil top-scored for Pakistan with 32 off 30 balls in the first T20I but had little support from the other end as they were bundled out for 91. Openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen then helped New Zealand chase the target in 10.1 overs to give them a 1-0 lead.

Pakistan have opted for a new-look side for the tour of New Zealand, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan dropped as they look to try out a more 'high-risk' approach

They will hope for a turnaround as the action moves to Dunedin for the second T20I