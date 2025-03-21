Stats: Nawaz smashes fastest T20I hundred for Pakistan

4 Batters, including Nawaz, who followed up successive ducks with a century in men's T20Is. Rilee Rossouw (100 vs India in 2022), Rohit Sharma (121* vs Afghanistan in 2024) and Sanju Samson (109* vs South Africa in 2024) are the other three. Nawaz is the only one to start his career with two ducks and score a hundred in the third game.