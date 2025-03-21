Stats: Nawaz smashes fastest T20I hundred for Pakistan
Pakistan chased down 205 in just 16 overs - another record
16 Overs Pakistan needed to chase down 205 against New Zealand in the third T20I in Auckland. It was the earliest any team completed a 200-plus chase in T20Is. The previous fastest was in 17.4 overs by South Africa, who chased down 206 against West Indies in the opening game of the 2007 T20 World Cup.
2 This was Pakistan's second-highest successful chase in T20Is. The 208 they chased against West Indies in 2021 in Karachi remains their highest.
4 This was the fourth time New Zealand failed to defend 200 or more in T20Is. Three of those games were played at Eden Park.
44 Balls Hasan Nawaz took to bring up his hundred, the fastest for Pakistan in T20Is. The previous record was 49 balls by Babar Azam against South Africa in 2021.
4 Batters, including Nawaz, who followed up successive ducks with a century in men's T20Is. Rilee Rossouw (100 vs India in 2022), Rohit Sharma (121* vs Afghanistan in 2024) and Sanju Samson (109* vs South Africa in 2024) are the other three. Nawaz is the only one to start his career with two ducks and score a hundred in the third game.
7 Sixes hit by Nawaz, the joint-most by a Pakistan batter in T20Is alongside Mohammad Rizwan, who also hit seven against South Africa in 2021.
12 Sixes hit by Pakistan in their innings, their joint-second-most in a T20I, behind 15 against Ireland in 2024.
75 for 1 Pakistan's powerplay score on Friday, their highest in this phase, bettering the 73 against England in 2016. After ten overs, Pakistan were 124 for 1, 15 runs more than their previous best at that stage.
Pakistan reached 100 in 8.1 overs, 150 in 12.2, and 200 in 15.5 - all fastest for them. They also equalled their fastest team fifty in the format, in four overs. Their previous fastest team hundred came in nine overs against New Zealand last year, while their quickest 150 was in 13.5 overs against South Africa in 2013. The fastest 200 was in 17.5 overs against South Africa in 2021.
3 Instances of a team successfully chasing down 200 or more with nine or more wickets in hand. All three are by Pakistan. They previously chased down 204 against South Africa in 2021 for the loss of one wicket, and secured a ten-wicket win against England in 2022 while chasing 200.
84 Runs scored by Pakistan between deep third and fine leg, making most of Eden Park's short boundaries behind the wicket. These are by far the most a team has scored in that region in a T20I (where ESPNcricinfo has data). The most before Friday was 70 by Australia, also at this very ground during their 244 chase against New Zealand in 2018.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo