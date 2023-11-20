Chattogram Division earn promotion to Tier 1 of NCL

Chattogram Division earned promotion to next season's Tier-1 of the National Cricket League after finishing on top of the Rajshahi Division at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram helped them stay nine points clear of Khulna Division. earned promotion to next season's Tier-1 of the National Cricket League after finishing on top of the points table in this season's Tier-2 competition. Their 10-wicket win at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram helped them stay nine points clear of Khulna Division.

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad celebrated his maiden Test call-up with a Player-of-the-Match-winning nine-wicket haul. He took four in the first innings as Rajshahi were bowled out for 189. Hasan Mahmud and Nayeem Hasan took three wickets each.

Irfan Sukkur became the second batter this season to get out on 99. But his 141-ball knock helped Chattogram put up 290 for a lead of 101 runs. Irfan and Shahadat Hossain, who scored 87, added 140 runs for the fourth wicket while Sunzamul Islam took 6 for 85.

Rajshahi were then bowled out for 124 on the third day. Murad took 5 for 42 while Nayeem and Mahmud took two each this time. Chattogram reached their target of 24 in just 2.2 overs with no wickets lost.

Mahedi Hasan destroyed Barishal Division with a 12-wicket haul that included incredible figures of 8 for 10 in the second innings to script a nine-wicket win for Khulna Division. Barishal were bowled out for just 46, the lowest score in Bangladesh's domestic first-class history, in the second innings but Khulna couldn't get promotion despite their victory at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna. They ended on 34 points in Tier-2.

Barishal were on the back foot right from the start when Mahedi's 4 for 62 helped Khulna bowl them out for 239 in the first innings, that too after half-centuries from their Nos. 9 and 11, Kamrul Islam and Tanvir Islam respectively. Tanvir's left-arm spin fetched him four wickets that helped restrict Khulna to 214, for a slim 25-run lead for Barishal.

Mahedi then took stunning figures of 11.3-7-10-8 by running through the Barishal batters from one end. It is the cheapest haul of eight or more wickets in first-class cricket in the last 12 years.