Chattogram Division earn promotion to Tier 1 of NCL

Barishal were on the back foot right from the start when Mahedi's 4 for 62 helped Khulna bowl them out for 239 in the first innings, that too after half-centuries from their Nos. 9 and 11, Kamrul Islam and Tanvir Islam respectively. Tanvir's left-arm spin fetched him four wickets that helped restrict Khulna to 214, for a slim 25-run lead for Barishal.