Heather Knight departs as England captain after nine-year reign

Knight, 34, captained England 199 times over her nine-year tenure, and departs as part of an on-going review of the team's 16-0 Women's Ashes defeat to Australia earlier this year. That had been preceded by a disappointing group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup in October. She will remain available for England selection.

In a statement released on Saturday, Clare Connor , ECB managing director of England Women and and deputy chief executive officer, said: "Heather has been an outstanding leader as England Women's Captain. She has led the team by example as a role model off the pitch, and through the runs she has scored on it - often in the toughest conditions.

"Heather has enjoyed many highlights as England captain. I particularly remember the century she scored in the Ashes Test at Canberra in 2022 where her individual brilliance nearly helped the team pull off a famous win. It was an innings of great skill and great heart.

"She led the team brilliantly to win a World Cup on home turf, creating memories we will never forget. That magical day at Lord's acted as a catalyst for so much of the growth we have seen for women's and girls' cricket in the years since.

Jon Lewis and Heather Knight both paid the price for England's recent shortcomings • PA Images via Getty Images

"Heather is passionate about inspiring young girls to play cricket and to playing her part in making our sport gender-balanced. She is a powerful role model to young professional female players and to recreational players alike. Having started her England career as an amateur, she has always understood the important connection between the England team and the grassroots game."

Knight said: "Captaining my country for the last nine years has been the biggest honour of my life and I will look back on my tenure with an enormous sense of pride. I have loved the challenge of leading the team, but all good things come to an end and it's time for me to go back into the ranks and focus on being the best batter and teammate that I can be for the team.

"Winning the ICC Women's World Cup on home turf at Lord's in 2017 will always be a huge highlight, but being a part of the huge steps forward made in the women's game off the pitch brings me just as much pride.

"Thank you to all the players and staff, who have given it everything along the way - especially Mark, Lisa and Jon, three head coaches that I've loved working with. The people make the job.

"Thank you to the fans that have supported me and the team through the highs and the lows. Finally, to my friends, family and long-suffering partner Tim, you live the journey with me and I wouldn't be here without your support.

"I have loved being England Captain, it's been the most rewarding period of my career, but for now I'm excited to focus on my batting and supporting the team and the new captain in the best way I can."

Knight made her England debut in 2010 and ten years later became the first England men's or women's player to score an international century in all three formats of the game.

Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: "I'm immensely thankful for everything Heather has given in her time as Captain. The World Cup win and the thrilling 2023 Women's Ashes will live long in the memory.

"Heather's influence as Captain has extended far beyond her impact on the pitch. Through her leadership and dedication, she has inspired many women and girls to get involved in the sport, fuelling the transformation of women's cricket we have seen since 2016.

"As one of the world's best batters, I look forward to watching Heather play on for England for many years to come."

During Knight's time as captain she was also one of the team's most consistent run-scorers across all formats. In 2022, she became the first English woman to register centuries in all three formats, with Tammy Beaumont joining her as the second the following year.

Her replacement as captain is likely to be sourced from a limited pool of would-be successors. Vice-captain and star allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt stated earlier this year she would be open to leadership, having deputised for Knight on 12 previous occasions, winning nine of them.

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones is another option, but admitted the role "does not come naturally" to her. She has previous captaincy experience with Birmingham Phoenix in the first edition of the women's Hundred.