'Hey, I'm here!' - Josh Brown is on the T20 world stage
The Brisbane Heat batter talks about his 140 in the BBL semi-final, his day job making bats, and more
Getting all those runs in the Big Bash semi-final was probably the best time to do it. I put my name on the big stage. I said, "Hey, I'm here."
I was actually busy playing Call of Duty Zombies on my Xbox that day. I looked at the time - it's four o'clock, I better go play some cricket. Oh no, I'm running late. I got to the ground, and the rest…
Everything just clicked. I was just watching the ball. Everything seemed easy. Just watching it and hitting it. It's pretty much my game. I just watch and react.
I was hitting the ball well all season but I hadn't got any runs. I thought I should keep sticking to my process. I was doing it right in training. For it to happen the way it did was perfect.
It was unreal. Gilly was my favourite player growing up. I got to meet him a couple of days later. I was more nervous meeting him than I have ever been playing. We talked about bats. I make my own bats. We talked about what he said.
It is a very tough competition. The pitches this year weren't the best. It was a tough adjustment as well. Once we did, it was perfect.
We were runners-up the season before. The whole group was devastated by it. To come out the next season, start so well - everyone was just hungry. We didn't want to lose a single game. I think we lost just two games [one game] the whole season.
I never came through a system. I started playing grade cricket. There's Under-19s in Queensland but I never had any of that. I didn't really care about cricket back then.
At the age of 23 or 24, I lost 30 kilos working in the gym. I got down to about 95-100 kilos. I started cricket training. I started playing fifth grade and finished the season in third grade. The next season I started in third grade and finished in first grade. I have been in first grade ever since. About 12 months after I played my first first-grade game, I played in the Queensland 2nd XI. It was my first taste of the pathway.
"Now I have about six years to have a good crack at cricket. Hopefully I can keep getting contracts around the world, which will be lovely"
Absolutely. I scored the century on the Monday night; the next day my manager said that he was in talks. I told him not to tell me anything till the final, but he said I had to get home and pack. "You are leaving on Friday." Okay, cool.
I haven't had to change too much, to be honest. I have been batting really well. I have been smoking it everywhere in the nets, which is nice. The only thing is that it doesn't really bounce as much as Australian pitches. Staying a bit lower is making the difference.
Hopefully play as much cricket as I can. I just love cricket. I am an absolute nuffy!
We have a process. My boss, Rod Grey, the owner, is a signwriter by trade. We have a CNC [wood lathe] machine. We play around with shapes in it. We can put a rough shape into it and finish it off by hand. It saves us about two or three hours.
I always use a mid-middle bat. The traditional one is the low-middle with a low spine. Mine is a mid-middle with a load of high spine. Pretty much a flat one, and that shapes away at the toe. We use English willows.
I have tried Kashmir, Siberian, and Aussie willow. English willow is the best one. Australian willow is good for white-ball cricket. It is a lot harder. Siberian willow cannons but it breaks also.
Puma. Gilly's Puma. I collect bats as well, so I try to find old Puma bats.
This is it. So now I have six years to have a good crack at it. Hopefully I can keep getting contracts around the world, which will be lovely.
I have a had a lot of good talks with Colin Munro. Darren Lehmann also speaks so truly. He was always honest, which I personally needed. It made a huge difference to me. Same with Munro. Even McSweeney. He and I played four years together in club cricket before he moved to South Australia. He has seen me at my best and he has seen me at my worst. He is one of the best.
I trained, went home and played Xbox. During that day as well. It was pretty much what I did in those two days. After the game I didn't have a beer. I had a tiny niggle on my hip. We celebrated and sang the song. We went into the final - it was the big thing.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84