Hobart hundred voted Virat Kohli's best in ODIs by fans

A masterclass in chasing, Kohli's innings helped India reach their target of 321 in just 36.4 overs - they needed to get it in 40 overs or fewer to earn a bonus point and keep their hopes of making the CB Series final alive. The hundred featured an astounding takedown of Lasith Malinga, including 24 runs in an over. It was Kohli's ninth hundred in ODIs, and his sixth while chasing. It also won the ESPNcricinfo award for the best men's ODI batting performance of 2012