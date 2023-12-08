Hobart hundred voted Virat Kohli's best in ODIs by fans
The winner in ESPNcricinfo's fan bracket to decide Virat Kohli's best ODI hundred
Virat Kohli's blazing 133 not out against Sri Lanka at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart in 2012 has been voted the best of his 50 ODI hundreds by fans on ESPNcricinfo. The Hobart hundred got 64% of the votes in the final round of the fan bracket, beating his 183 against Pakistan in Mirpur in 2012.
A masterclass in chasing, Kohli's innings helped India reach their target of 321 in just 36.4 overs - they needed to get it in 40 overs or fewer to earn a bonus point and keep their hopes of making the CB Series final alive. The hundred featured an astounding takedown of Lasith Malinga, including 24 runs in an over. It was Kohli's ninth hundred in ODIs, and his sixth while chasing. It also won the ESPNcricinfo award for the best men's ODI batting performance of 2012.