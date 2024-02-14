Hot Perth set for series climax as Australia, South Africa deal with inexperience of Tests

Temperatures are expected to soar in Perth as the two teams meet in Tests for the first time

Alyssa Healy captained Australia in Tests against England and India in the last eight months • Getty Images

On the eve of a rare women's Test, there is a feeling of uncertainty surrounding the historic first red-ball match between cricket powerhouses Australia and South Africa.

The four-day match starting on Thursday at the WACA marks only the second Test for South Africa in the last decade as they unleash a host of debutants. Star allrounder Marizanne Kapp will play in just her third match, while skipper Laura Wolvaardt will add to her sole appearance against England in 2022.

South Africa had a red-ball camp ahead of the tour, but have had to cram during their limited preparation since the white-ball series. There has been no time available for a practice match as South Africa look to square the first-ever multi-format series between the countries. Australia lead 8-4 after claiming the T20I and ODI series with 2-1 victories.

"I think that's probably the hardest part is sort of having a crash course in the last few days," Wolvaardt told reporters in Perth. "Just captaincy wise as well...the fields.. not having much domestic experience in red ball [cricket]. It's quite challenging."

Having beaten Australia for the first time in ODIs and T20Is , South Africa are hoping to punctuate a momentous tour with the crowning achievement of a Test match victory.

It would continue momentum for the women's game in South Africa. As part of the legacy of hosting last year's T20 World Cup, South Africa have taken significant steps to professionalise women's cricket , including the national women's players earning equal match fees as the men.

"I think obviously we won't see the rewards for that straight away. But I think in five years' time, we will have more depth in the country," Wolvaardt said. "I think Test cricket is the ultimate form of the game. If you've got any flaws or technical errors it'll get exposed pretty quickly.

"I think the gap is slowly but surely closing [against Australia]. But I think we still have a lot of work to do on our domestic structures."

Marizanne Kapp is set to make just her third Test appearance • Getty Images

While Australia are more experienced in the format, and have played against England and India in the last eight months, the dearth of women's Test cricket is underlined by star allrounder Ellyse Perry having played just 12 matches since her debut in 2008.

"It still feels quite fresh to us," said Australia captain Alyssa Healy , who will play her ninth Test since 2011. "I mean, playing nine Tests doesn't really feel like an advantage of any sorts.

"But being able to back yourself and back your ability over long periods of time, I think that experience does come in and so we will draw on all of that. But there's still a lot of inexperience in our current environment, so it's just about adapting and learning as we go."

Both teams did not confirm their starting XI on match eve amid an unknown over a WACA wicket which has not been used this season due to the growth of the grass being affected by Australian rules football - played at the ground during the winter months.

"We're actually still settling on a couple of spots... having one last look at conditions," said Healy, who confirmed she will bat in the middle-order. "It's been really challenging to finalise the 11 because the 14 players in the squad can do a job for us, so it's been quite tricky."

The only thing seemingly guaranteed is that searing heat will play its part. The match will be the first Test at the beloved WACA since the men's Ashes in December 2017 and only the fifth women's Test there. While the ground's fast-bowling exploits are part of cricket lore, the ageing facilities and lack of shade is a reminder of why many high-profile fixtures have shifted to nearby Optus Stadium.

Australia are set to play three frontline spinners in Perth • BCCI

Heat and the WACA Test are synonymous. There's the much quoted anecdote in media circles of journalists having to put their laptops in the fridge to stop them from overheating during one men's Ashes Test. The last women's Test at the ground, an Ashes Test in January 2014, was played in temperatures that hit 43 degrees celsius.

It's almost fitting that Test cricket's return to the WACA will be played in unbearable weather with the day one forecast to hit 42 degrees. It might just mean there is more importance on the toss with Healy hoping to extend her lucky streak having won all six in the white-ball series.

"I won't lie, it's been spinning around in my head of what we really want to do [if she wins the toss] because it is so hot, but we're fit enough to be able to handle that," she said.

With temperatures also likely to be around 40 degrees on days three and four, the heat may impact crowd numbers. Western Australia Cricket chief Christina Matthews had expressed hope of daily crowds to be around 3000 for the 5000-capacity ground that is currently under redevelopment, but those targets might prove hard to reach.

Those who do brave the conditions might well be entertained with Healy declaring that her team will be striving for a result even at the risk of defeat.

"Last time there was a Test match here there was a result and that's probably all we're really after with the women's game," Healy said about England's 61-run victory a decade ago.