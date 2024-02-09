Six uncapped players in South Africa's squad for one-off women's Test against Australia

The rest of the squad members were all part of the playing XI in that Test: Laura Wolvaardt, now the all-format captain, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, and Marizanne Kapp, who had scored 150 and 43 not out in that Test.

All the players in the Test squad are already in Australia for the ongoing ODI series. Ayabonga Khaka , who is also with the ODI squad, has "chosen not to participate in red-ball cricket", a CSA statement said.

"It's a great opportunity for us as a team," head coach Hilton Moreeng said. "It's [a Test] another one in a while again, so I think especially with the youngsters, they're very excited to challenge themselves and to test their skills in the longer format and in women's cricket, it hasn't been something we've been familiar with. We've had an opportunity to prepare for it and playing in an iconic stadium, it's an opportunity that every youngster wants to grab and test their skills against, so it's exciting times for women's cricket and one we're looking forward to as a team."

Convenor of selectors Clinton du Preez said, "We are contemplating strategic adjustments within the batting lineup for the Test match. Additionally, we aim to provide opportunities to players who have been part of the tour, while also assessing prospects for future Test matches. Our focus is on structuring the lineup to achieve the right balance within our squad.

"Test cricket introduces an element of excitement, particularly for those players experiencing it for the first time. I look forward to observing the squad members and their performances within the red-ball arena."

South Africa squad for one-off Test against Australia