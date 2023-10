How often have the first three batters been dismissed for ducks in World Cups?

However, I think Fraser-McGurk has broken a more significant record - the fastest authentic century by balls in any professional match. The quickest in all T20 cricket is 30 balls, by Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL game against Pune Warriors in Bengaluru in April 2013. And the fastest in competitive conditions in first-class cricket is 34 balls, by David Hookes for South Australia vs Victoria in Adelaide in October 1982. There have been two 27-ball hundreds, by Glen Chapple for Lancashire in 1993 and Mark Pettini for Essex in 2006 , but both of those were scored against friendly bowling aimed at expediting a declaration.