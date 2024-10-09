How Shashank Singh stopped overthinking and being hard on himself

Players showing up at the IPL out of near obscurity and leaving a mark isn't new. You get a handful of such names almost every season, and you got them this year too. Think Mayank Yadav, who hit 156.7kph. Or Harshit Rana, who played a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders' title-winning run. Or Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sunrisers Hyderabad's newest star.

That wasn't Shashank's first IPL rodeo. Nor was it the first time he had bittersweet feelings about the auction.

December 23, 2022. He distinctly remembers the day of the IPL 2023 auction. He had just finished a Ranji Trophy game against Services in Delhi and was getting ready to catch a plane to Kerala, where his side, Chhattisgarh, were due to play their next match.

"Ye #shashank kaun hai bhai?" [Who is this Shashank?] read After moving from Delhi Capitals (2017) to Rajasthan Royals (2019-21), Shashank finally made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. He had to wait until his sixth game to get a bat, and in his first innings, against Gujarat Titans, he smashed Lockie Ferguson for three back-to-back sixes in the final over to finish on an unbeaten 25 off six balls, leaving social media abuzz." [Who is this Shashank?] read a tweet from Yuvraj Singh . Harbhajan Singh marvelled at the young man's power-hitting, and so did several experts on social media.

"Even now, when I think about it, I get very uneasy," Shashank says. "I still don't know how I spent that night [after the auction]. I can't explain how those two to three months of my life went. Woh cricketing emotions chale gaye thhay, yaar." [I had lost those cricketing emotions.]

"After the SRH year [2022], I was expecting that things would be good for me. I was expecting too much from myself and IPL as well. But I was not picked. After that, I had a very lean patch. So many thoughts were coming into my mind. Kuch achha ho raha tha toh bhi laga, theek hai, cricket hai, aur bura toh ho hi raha tha." [If there was something good happening, I didn't react to it. Any which way, things weren't exactly going right.]

He was out hurt for the next IPL. He should have been there, he thought. He was good enough to be a part of a team, any team.

"I always wanted to test myself in red-ball cricket - to find out where exactly I stand" • Saikat Das/BCCI

Cut to a year later and Shashank became Kings' crisis man, helping them eke out wins from almost unwinnable situations. The two contrasting years at the IPL were a microcosm of his career.

****

Shashank was born in Bhilai in Chhattisgarh but played a lot of his early age-group cricket in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where his father, an officer in the Indian police, was posted. At 16 he moved to Mumbai for better opportunities. There he got a massive reality check.

Coming from Bhopal, where cricketing infrastructure was not as developed, he was up against players of the calibre of Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur, and he realised he needed to level up quickly. He joined the DY Patil Academy under the tutelage of former India fast bowler Abey Kuruvilla , who became his mentor.

"When I was in Bhopal playing school cricket, there weren't a lot of inter-state matches. But when I went to Mumbai, I saw the competition," Shashank says. "I was surprised by just how much talent the players had, compared to me. Be it fitness, cricketing skills, training, the struggle… that's when I told myself that just this much work won't do.

"Then I joined DY Patil and Abey Kuruvilla sir, and obviously there my life completely changed. He gave me all the freedom. The initial days in Mumbai really made me tough. Even when I got settled in Mumbai, that competition was always there. The khadoos culture, that definitely got imbibed."

For the next ten years Shashank played every tournament that came his way: Kanga league, Times Shield, DY Patil league. It took him some time to get there, but he made his Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy debuts for Mumbai in 2015. However, with competition for spots tight in Mumbai cricket, he failed to get into the red-ball side. Even in white-ball cricket, matches were few and far between. He played three List A games, all in 2015, while his last T20 game for Mumbai came in 2018.

Shashank with Punjab Kings team-mate Shikhar Dhawan • Arjun Singh/BCCI

Then came probably one of the toughest decisions of his career. At 27, Shashank decided to part ways with Mumbai to try and play first-class cricket elsewhere and prolong his professional career. He moved to Chhattisgarh, the state of his birth. Kuruvilla helped, by speaking to the secretary of the cricket association there, and soon enough Shashank made his Ranji Trophy debut for the state in the 2019-20 season.

Did he feel the move was a step down?

"Yes, 100%," Shashank says. "I cried. I still remember that night when I went to Abey sir and told him that I don't want to leave Mumbai cricket. I am very emotional towards that Mumbai cap. But sir was very honest to me.

"He said, in red-ball cricket it would be very difficult because Abhishek Nayar is there, Shivam Dube is there. [In] white-ball, we were all playing. There you can accommodate allrounders. But in red-ball it gets difficult.

"I always wanted to test myself in red-ball cricket - [to find out] where exactly I stand. When you start playing cricket, it is mostly about Test cricket. Obviously you want to challenge yourself at the toughest competition.

"It was very difficult for me to accept that I won't be playing for Mumbai, I won't be wearing that Mumbai cap, I won't be in their dressing room. It took me a few days to digest it. I made the decision to play for Chhattisgarh because I wanted to test myself in red-ball cricket."

Shashank has since been a regular in the Chhattisgarh side across formats. Starting in 2019, in 21 first-class games for the state he has scored 858 runs at an average of 31.77, and taken 12 wickets with his medium pace. In List A cricket, he has better numbers: 859 runs in 23 innings at 40.90 and 31 wickets, while in T20s he averages 18.75 with the bat. In the 2023-24 season, he became the first Indian to score 150-plus runs and take five wickets in the same List A game, a feat he achieved against Manipur

Shashank says his success in the IPL has given him more credibility with his team-mates • Saikat Das/BCCI

In a lot of ways, the 2023-24 season was a turning point in Shashank's career. He was among the runs and wickets during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and had decent returns in the Mushtaq Ali tournament as well. He finished IPL 2024 as Kings' highest run-getter with 354 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 164.65, and more recently scored back-to-back centuries for Chhattisgarh in the KSCA league in Bengaluru.

Shashank's new-found success in the IPL has helped him earn more respect from his Chhattisgarh team-mates.

"The friendships, the bonding, how they used to pull my leg earlier, all that is there. But now they have started trusting me more with my batting abilities, now they have started respecting me more as a cricketer," he says. "I am not the captain of the state but sometimes, when I give my opinions, the management as well as the players, they respect it. 'Okay if Shashank is saying this, there must be some logic in it.'"

Along with his growing reputation, there has also been an upsurge in his social media following, from a few hundreds it now numbers in the hundreds of thousands. The people who used to troll him earlier over the name confusion at the auction ended up praising him for his steely determination when, seemingly overnight, he became the centrepiece of Kings' success.

How did the sudden spotlight feel?

"I felt happy - obviously, anybody will," Shashank says. "You get out of the lift and all the people know you by your name.

"When I came to the team hotel ahead of the IPL, they asked my name. I said, 'Shashank Singh', and they were like, 'Right, yeah... which state do you play for?' Oh, Chhattisgarh. After a month they were like, 'Oh, here's Shashank Singh.' It felt nice, and who won't like it?

"I still remember, there was a huge Punjab Kings poster which had pictures of me, Arsh [Arshdeep Singh], Jitesh [Sharma], and I think Sam [Curran]. I sent that picture to my mother. It felt nice to open the [hotel] window in the morning and see my face. I won't lie. You go shopping, you go out to eat, people ask for a selfie, autograph, recognise you... I feel blessed."

Shashank is a big AB de Villiers fan, but the cricketer he really looks up to is Lara. The former West Indies captain was SRH's batting coach when Shashank was part of the team and he credits Lara with giving him the confidence and belief to succeed at the IPL.

Shashank moved from Chhattisgarh, where he was born, to Bhopal, then to Mumbai, and now is playing for Chhattisgarh • Anupam Nath/Associated Press

"I came into the IPL only because of Brian Lara. He literally changed my mindset, and the technical part as well," he says. "He has changed my cricketing things - from being a normal cricketer to a good IPL cricketer. He has had a great impact on my cricketing journey.

"I remember, the first time when I came to bat in front of him, I just tried to impress him. I was trying to hit every ball. One round of six bowlers finished, he called me and said, 'Don't try to impress me, just bat. I know you can bat well'.' Then I calmed down, played according to the merit of the ball, and then he was impressed. He was the one who said, 'Shashank, you are not a No. 6 batsman', and gave me the confidence."

Ahead of a long season, Shashank says he has worked on a number of things. The first was to "stop being harsh on myself". He didn't have a great Ranji Trophy season last time around, managing just 232 runs in six games, which he believes was down to him being confused and overthinking his technique. But now, having played in the IPL, spoken to different coaches, he has developed clarity of thought.

"Till last year I was extremely confused whether I should change my batting style in red-ball cricket," he says. "But this year when I met Sanjay [Bangar] sir, and lately I met Wasim [Jaffer] bhai as well in Mumbai. They just told me to play my normal game and not change just because the format is changed.

"I have now started to react to the ball and have started backing myself, like I do in white-ball cricket, and I have stopped overthinking. Even if I score four zeroes in four innings, who cares? There is a chance I could score a century in the fifth.

"And the other thing I worked on is my bowling and fitness. I was pretty sure as to what I needed to work on in my training. Before this, I wasn't sure of the areas to work on. I was all over the place. Now I know where I am standing."