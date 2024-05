The other half of SRH's smash brothers, Abhishek Sharma had a 400-plus season in 2022, but it's only after IPL 2024 that he is being thought of as an India prospect. While he was brutal against fast bowlers - a strike rate of 188.96 - his takedown of spin stood out too. He faced 82 balls of spin and hammered them for 193 runs, a strike rate of 235.36, which included six fours and 23 sixes, the second-most for any batter.