The ICC has pressed Cricket Canada (CC) for further details on the theft and fraud allegations levelled against new board CEO Salman Khan. Khan had been charged by Calgary Police in March over incidents that allegedly occurred when he was president of the Calgary and District Cricket League (CDCL) between 2014 and 2016.

Khan, who was appointed to the CC job in January, has denied these allegations vehemently, but the ICC now wishes to "consider the matter further". The treasurer of the CDCL has also been charged for the same alleged offences.

"The charges relate to the alleged misappropriation of funds by Mr Khan and an accomplice (the league's treasurer) in an amount of around CAD $200,000 over the period 2014-2016," the ICC letter, signed by William Glenwright, their general manager of development, says.

The letter makes four specific requests for information:

1. What process did Cricket Canada follow in hiring its new CEO? 2. Was anyone in the board aware of the allegations against Khan during the recruitment process? 3. If not, when did Cricket Canada become aware? 4. What actions, if any, has Cricket Canada taken?

While the ICC is only requesting information at this stage, several sections of the ICC's code of ethics could potentially be in play here, including Section 2.2.3.3: A director must disclose to the ICC Board any matter that may reasonably be construed as impacting or potentially impacting upon decision-making at ICC Board level… so that there is due transparency and its effects are understood.

In March, Khan had posted denials on Facebook , stating: "I see many fake and self-created posts circulating around, and I want to set the record straight. First of all, these are all fake. I have never been arrested, detained, or on any bail. These claims are completely false, and those spreading these rumors will have to answer for it.

"They have nothing to prove against me," he continued. "In 7 years they were not able to prove anything in the civil case, and certainly not in any criminal case. I have over 21 transcripts, with the complainant even admitting that everything was false.