Smriti Mandhana has won the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy for being the ICC's Women's Cricketer of the Year 2021. She becomes only the second player, after Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry , to win the highest individual distinction in the women's overall category of the annual ICC awards more than once.

In 2021, since India's return to the field on March 7 following a 364-day absence from the international scene - primarily because of the Covid-19 pandemic but also the BCCI's inability to schedule games for them even as the Indian men's team got its share of fixtures - Mandhana scored 855 runs in 22 international matches across three series, at an average of 38.86, hitting one century and five half-centuries along the way. The crowning piece in her run tally was a Player-of-the-Match-winning maiden hundred in the longest format - 127 against Australia at Gold Coast - in what was India's maiden women's day-night Test.

In 2018, Mandhana had finished atop the run chart in women's ODIs with 669 runs at an average of 66.90 and was the third-highest scorer in T20Is with 622 runs at a strike rate of 130.67.

The ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award, instituted in 2006, was named after Rachael Heyhoe-Flint , the former England Women's Test cricketer and administrator, in 2017 upon the reintroduction of the category. Perry won the honour in 2017 and 2019 and took home the ICC Women's Player of the Decade award in 2020.

Lizelle Lee named ICC Women's ODI cricketer of the year

Lizelle Lee is the top-ranked batter in women's ODIs UPCA

South Africa batter Lizelle Lee has been named the ICC women's ODI cricketer of the year, following a stellar 2021 in which she ended as the leading run-scorer in the format.

Lee carried her fine form into the tour of West Indies, where she was once again the leading run-scorer, finishing the ODI leg with 248 runs in four matches at an average of 124.

"This award means a lot to me, I didn't expect it," Lee said. "It's an honour to just be nominated, so this feels amazing. There are so many people to give credit to - my parents and my wife have been my biggest source of support, but also my team-mates.