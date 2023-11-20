Rahul Dravid: 'We haven't played any fearful cricket in this final'

India fell "30-40 runs short" of a good total in the final, but it wasn't because of a fearful approach in the middle overs - that's the line Rahul Dravid took in the wake of his team's defeat to Australia in the 2023 World Cup title bout in Ahmedabad.

"I won't agree that we played with fear. We had 80 runs in 10 overs. We had lost wickets, and when you lose wickets you have to change your strategy," Dravid said at the post-match press conference.

Rohit Sharma's 31-ball 47 had set India on their way, with the team reaching 80 at the end of the powerplay. But they only managed four boundaries through the rest of the innings to eventually finish on 240. Dravid attributed the slowdown to the loss of wickets at regular intervals, and not a lack of intent.

"We haven't played any fearful cricket in this final. In the middle overs, they bowled really well and we had lost three wickets. So a period of consolidation was needed, and every time we thought we could get on the attack, we would lose a wicket," he said. "If you lose wickets, you have to rebuild. We didn't set out to play defensively."

While Australia eventually coasted to the target with seven overs to spare and six wickets in hand, Dravid reckoned the game could have played out differently had India got 30-40 more runs on a surface he believed was tougher to bat on in the afternoon.

"Just felt like the ball was stopping in the afternoon a little bit more than it did in the evening. It felt like the ball came on to the bat a lot better in the evening. There was that period where the ball was stopping and we weren't able to get boundaries. We were able to rotate the strike but we weren't able to get those boundaries.

"If we had got to 280-290 and they were 60 for 3 then it might have been a very different game. But 240, I think they were always one partnership away from getting there."

"I've been involved in three… and I think we haven't played really well on the day. I thought we were a bit short in Adelaide, in the semi-final [of the T20 World Cup, against England]. We lost the first day in the World Test Championship [final]. We didn't bowl particularly well after Australia were three down. And here we didn't bat well enough.

"There's not one particular reason you can pin it down to. I didn't feel at any stage going into this game that there were any nerves or the guys were intimidated by the game. I thought the energy and the mental space the boys were in leading into this particular game was spot on."

Dravid's two-year contract as head coach runs out this month, but he refused to be drawn into any conversations about his future. He heaped praise on captain Rohit Sharma for his leadership and his batting throughout the World Cup.

"I think he has been an exceptional leader, always felt he's led this team fantastically well. He's given so much of his time and energy in the dressing room to the boys. There's been a lot of planning, a lot of strategy, he's always committed to those things.

"His batting as well, I thought it was fantastic the way he set the tone for us. We knew that we wanted to play a certain way, we wanted to play a positive, attacking brand of cricket, and he was very committed to doing that. He wanted to lead by example, and I thought right throughout the tournament he was superb. Can't speak more highly of him, as a person and a leader."

If it is to be Dravid's last post-match press conference as coach, it wouldn't have been an easy one to front up to; Dravid, who had made the walk towards the press conference room even as Australia were being handed their winners' medals, admitted to emotions running high in the Indian dressing room.