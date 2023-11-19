Rohit Sharma: 'We were not good enough today'

Rohit Sharma feels India were 20-30 runs short with the bat and one more early wicket away from making a game of it in Ahmedabad

While India captain Rohit Sharma is really proud of his team for their spectacular run to the ODI World Cup final, he admitted they were just "not good enough" on the big day to get past serial-winners Australia in Ahmedabad . For starters, about 20-30 more runs while batting, with a bigger partnership between half-centurions KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, he said, would have helped.

"Honestly, the result hasn't gone our way," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "And we know that we were not good enough today. But I'm really proud of the team, how we played from game one. It wasn't our day, we tried everything we could from our side, but it wasn't supposed to be.

"Honestly, 20-30 [runs] more would've been good. We spoke around 25-30 overs when KL and Virat were batting. I thought when they were batting they were stitching a good partnership there and then we just needed to bat as long as possible. We were looking at 270-280 at that point, but then we kept losing wickets. We couldn't stitch a big partnership there, and that's exactly what Australia did to win the game. They stitched a big partnership after three [early] wickets."

Despite scoring quickly in the first powerplay, thanks largely to Rohit himself, and being 81 for 3 in the 11th over, India slowed down considerably in the middle overs, managing just four fours from overs 11 to 50 and not a single six. Rahul and Kohli were rebuilding after the early losses, putting together 67 off 108 before Pat Cummins dismissed Kohli. India would go on to lose their last five wickets for just 37 runs. The total of 240 was India's second-lowest in this World Cup batting first, and came after they had amassed scores of 397, 410, 326 and 357 batting first in their previous four games.

Australia got off to a jittery start in swinging conditions under lights, losing David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Steven Smith in the first seven overs to be 47 for 3. But once the balls lost some of their shine, they skidded nicely on to the bat and Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne avoided any further hiccup with a 192-run stand dominated by Head.

"When you have 240 on the board, you want to take wickets as early as possible, and we did that," Rohit said. "But then credit to Head and Marnus, they stitched a big partnership and put us completely out of the game. But again, we tried everything we could but I thought the wicket got slightly better to bat on under the lights.