Australia player reactions: 'I think this is bigger than 2015'

: "What we've achieved today is unbelievable. It's the best achievement I've ever been part of. Just to come to India... ten from ten with one to play - they've been the team of the tournament, they've played unbelievably. But you knew if we played our best cricket, we had a chance. Our bowlers were sensational, and then Travis [Head] put on a hell of a display. It's great to be a part of it. I know you guys know I'm a man of faith, and believe in god. The way everything's happened is unbelievable to me. It's just amazing; I'm lost for words. The amount of times I thought I'm done - even last night the team didn't get named until about 10.10 [pm]. Coaches went to the ground - might be dewy, I might be out. I'm very thankful to them for sticking with me. I don't have many words to explain. Few months ago, I wasn't even in South Africa in the one-day team; and to play 19 games straight is truly a miracle. I don't know how; I give thanks to god for that."