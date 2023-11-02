Rohit pleased to achieve 'first goal' at the first opportunity
"How we approached the seven games has been quite clinical - everybody put in the effort"
Twenty-five days after starting their campaign, India have become the first team to qualify for the ODI World Cup semi-finals after a mammoth 302-run win over Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday.
"I'm very happy knowing we have officially qualified for the semi-finals, it's been a good effort from the entire squad," India captain Rohit Sharma said after India notched up their seventh win in seven games. "When we started off in Chennai, this was the first goal for us, to qualify first and then obviously, the semis and the final.
"But all in all, I thought how we approached the seven games has been quite clinical. Everybody put in the effort. We wanted individuals to stand up and a lot of individuals towards these seven games put their hands up and stood up."
Rohit said that players hitting top gear augurs well for the team at the business end of the tournament. He was particularly impressed with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, who rattled Sri Lanka with three wickets up front. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah played their parts to ensure Sri Lanka were bowled out for 55 in under 20 overs.
"Shreyas, as far as I know him, is a very strong lad, strong in his mind, and today, as you saw... he did what he is known for. And that's what we expect from him; to take on the opposition and the bowlers," Rohit said. "The couple of sixes he hit in his innings showed that he is there to take on that challenge in front of him. He's been working very hard on his game and today we saw what he's capable of.
"As for Siraj, he's a quality bowler and if he does that, it's quite a big difference for us with the new ball. He can swing the ball, get the ball to get back in, he's got a lot of skills when he is operating with the new ball."