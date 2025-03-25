ICC elite panel of umpires: Gough and Wilson make way for Wharf and Paleker

Wharf, who played 13 ODIs for England between 2004 and 2005, has been the on-field umpire in seven Tests, 33 ODIs and 45 T20Is in men's international cricket, and was a part of the panel at the latest ICC white-ball tournaments for men and women, including at the Champions Trophy earlier this year in Pakistan and the UAE.

"This milestone would not have been possible without the amazing colleagues who have shared their expertise with me, and those who have supported me both on and off the field," Wharf said in a statement released by the ICC. "I look forward to continuing to learn from and work alongside them as I embark on this exciting new chapter in my career."

ICC Elite Panel of Umpires (2025-26) Kumara Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Allahuddien Paleker (South Africa), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Rod Tucker (Australia) and Alex Wharf (England).

Paleker is a former South African first-class cricketer, and has been an on-field umpire in four Tests, 23 ODIs and 67 T20Is in men's international cricket, and 17 women's international games. He also officiated at the men's T20 World Cup in 2024, and the Under-19 men's World Cup in 2024.

"This is a significant moment in my umpiring career. It's an honour to be named in the elite panel, and I look forward to reposing the faith shown in me," Palekar said. "Being on this panel brings both pride and responsibility, but I am confident that my experience officiating across formats will stand me in good stead."