Kohli back in top ten for T20I batters, Conway closes in on Rizwan at the top

Kohli's unbeaten 53-ball 82 at the MCG has taken him five places up to No. 9. He stemmed the wicket flow with a 113-run stand with Hardik Pandya before helping take 48 off the last three overs to seal the game. Hardik, who contributed by scoring 40 with the bat and took three wickets, maintained his spot at No. 3 in the allrounders' list.