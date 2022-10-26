Kohli back in top ten for T20I batters, Conway closes in on Rizwan at the top
Rashid Khan has overtaken Josh Hazlewood to become No. 1 among the bowlers
Virat Kohli is back in the top ten for T20I batters in the ICC rankings after guiding India to a thrilling win in the Super 12 match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.
Kohli's unbeaten 53-ball 82 at the MCG has taken him five places up to No. 9. He stemmed the wicket flow with a 113-run stand with Hardik Pandya before helping take 48 off the last three overs to seal the game. Hardik, who contributed by scoring 40 with the bat and took three wickets, maintained his spot at No. 3 in the allrounders' list.
While Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan continues to top the batting charts, he faces stiff competition now from New Zealand opener Devon Conway, whose unbeaten 92 off 58 against Australia in the first Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup catapulted him up three places to second. Rizwan currently has 849 rating points, 18 more than Conway.
Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Azam follow Conway at three and four respectively in the list. Aiden Markram, meanwhile, has dropped to No. 5.
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has overtaken Australia's Josh Hazlewood to become No. 1 among the bowlers. Rashid removed Harry Brook and went for only 17 in his four-over spell but could not stop Afghanistan losing to England.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga has dropped three places down to No. 6 following his returns of 0 for 53 against Australia.
England's Sam Curran has moved up eight places to claim the No. 8 spot following his five-wicket haul against Afghanistan.