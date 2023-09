From the England vs New Zealand series, Glenn Phillips (up three spots to No. 14) and Finn Allen (up 22 spots to No. 22) have made big gains following series returns of 174 and 123 runs respectively. Inside the top ten, Jos Buttler has moved up two places to No. 8 after scoring 53 runs in two innings, while Harry Brook continued his remarkable rise across formats with a jump of 51 spots to joint-27th (with Nazmul Hossain Shanto) after scoring 122 runs in four innings.