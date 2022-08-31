Hardik Pandya breaks into top five in ICC rankings for T20I allrounders

"In bowling, my plans were pretty simple," Hardik told Star Sports after the India-Pakistan clash. "I always tell the same thing. It's just how I use it. I tell that it's important to kind of assess the situation and conditions, and use your weapon which I feel, you know, hard lengths and hitting the length is my strength. But I make sure I use it very wisely, put some doubt in the batter and ask them to play the wrong shot."