Hardik Pandya breaks into top five in ICC rankings for T20I allrounders

Hardik was instrumental in India's five-wicket victory against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Hitting the hard lengths consistently, Hardik picked up 3 for 25 in his four overs to help India dismiss Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs. He then shepherded a tricky chase, smashing an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls to take India over the line with two balls to spare.

Hardik has had a successful year with both bat and ball. He led Gujarat Titans to the title in their maiden season in the IPL, and he's taken his all-round form into international cricket as well.

Since the end of IPL 2022, Hardik has played 14 T20Is , scoring 314 runs at an average of 34.88 and taking 11 wickets with best figures of 4 for 33 against England. He also captained India in three T20Is - two against Ireland and one against West Indies - and won all three matches.

"In bowling, my plans were pretty simple," Hardik told Star Sports after the India-Pakistan clash. "I always tell the same thing. It's just how I use it. I tell that it's important to kind of assess the situation and conditions, and use your weapon which I feel, you know, hard lengths and hitting the length is my strength. But I make sure I use it very wisely, put some doubt in the batter and ask them to play the wrong shot."