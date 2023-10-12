'I've taken a leaf out of Gayle's book' - Rohit after breaking WI opener's record for most sixes

"When I started playing this game, I never thought I would be able to hit sixes like that, let alone that many sixes"

The India captain began his innings on 551 sixes, two behind Gayle. He claimed the record just 31 balls into his innings with his signature front-foot pull off Naveen-ul-Haq. Speaking to bcci.tv after India's eight-wicket win, Rohit said that he had taken inspiration from Gayle himself during his six-hitting journey.

"Universe Boss is Universe Boss," he said. "I have taken a leaf out of his book. Over the years, we have seen him, such a six-hitting machine he is wherever he plays.

"We both wear the same jersey - No. 45. I am sure he is happy about it because jersey No. 45 has done it [broken his record]."

Gayle congratulated Rohit on Twitter, to which the India captain also replied in his own quirky manner.

Thanks CG

4&5 on the back but our favorite number is 6 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 12, 2023

Rohit took 453 games to break the record, 30 fewer than Gayle, who had 553 sixes in 483 international matches. Rohit, however, said that he was as surprised as any to stand atop the sixes list.

"When I started playing this game, I never thought I would be able to hit sixes like that, let alone that many sixes. Obviously, a lot of work has gone into it over the years. So I am quite happy with the work I have.

"I am the sort of person who will not be satisfied. I want to continue to do what I have been doing. My focus is on that. Yeah, it is a small happy moment for me."

India have had a rollicking start to their World Cup campaign with two wins out of two and are currently second on the points table , behind New Zealand. Rohit, however, was quick to point out that it was important to look at every game as it came, and not think too far ahead.

"It is a very different format that we play now, the World Cup - nine league games and then the semi-finals and final. We played a brilliant game today, the bowlers did an exceptional job to restrict them under 280 because the wicket was good to bat on.