Stats - Rohit Sharma goes past Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI World Cup hundreds
All the key numbers from India's record win against Afghanistan
7 - Hundreds for Rohit Sharma at the men's ODI World Cup, the most by any player, surpassing the six scored by Sachin Tendulkar. Four of those seven hundreds by Rohit came while chasing, while no other batter has more than two batting second.
556 - Sixes hit by Rohit in international cricket, the most by any batter, going past Chris Gayle's tally of 553. Out of those, 297 have been in ODIs, the third most in the format.
63 - Balls needed for Rohit to complete his hundred against Afghanistan, the fastest by an Indian at the men's ODI World Cup. The previous fastest was by Virender Sehwag, who took 81 balls for his ton against Bermuda in 2007.
31 - ODI hundreds for Rohit, the third most in the format, going ahead of Ponting. Only Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (47) have more ODI tons than Rohit.
29 - ...of Rohit's 31 ODI tons have come while opening the batting. He now has the second-most hundreds in ODIs as an opener, going ahead of Sanath Jayasuriya's 28 and only behind Tendulkar's 45.
21 - Number of centuries scored by Rohit since turning 30 in ODIs, the joint-most by any batter. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Jayasuriya also had 21 tons each in ODIs after turning 30.
19 - Innings taken by Rohit for 1000 runs at the ODI World Cup, the joint-fastest batter to the milestone, equalling David Warner, who got there in 19 innings on Sunday against India.
4 - Hundreds by Indian batters in men's ODIs that were faster than Rohit's 63-ball century in Delhi. It is also the sixth-fastest hundred for any batter at the men's ODI World Cup.
2 - Rohit's 30-ball fifty was also the second-fastest for India at the men's ODI World Cup, behind Tendulkar's fifty off 26 balls against Bermuda in the 2007 edition.
76 - Runs scored by Rohit in the first ten overs of the Indian innings. These are the most by a batter for India in a men's ODI innings in the first ten overs since 2002. The previous highest was 70 runs by Robin Uthappa against West Indies in Chennai in 2007.
6 - Player-of-the-Match awards for Rohit in the ODI World Cup. Only Tendulkar - nine awards - is ahead of Rohit, while Glenn McGrath also has six.
35 - Overs India needed to chase down the target of 273, the fastest successful 250-plus target chase in the men's ODI World Cup. The previous fastest was off 36.2 overs by New Zealand in the 283-run chase against England in the opening game of the ongoing edition.
90 - Balls remaining when India reached the target, the third biggest win in terms of balls remaining in men's ODIs when chasing a target of 250-plus runs. South Africa chased down 261 with 123 balls to spare against West Indies earlier this year, while England defeated Sri Lanka with 95 balls to spare in 2016 while chasing 255.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo