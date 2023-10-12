Smith, Stoinis calls put spotlight on TV umpire in Australia-South Africa World Cup game

While Smith was ruled out lbw, Stoinis was adjudged caught behind with Richard Kettleborough having the third umpire duties

Marcus Stoinis was not convinced by the third umpire's decision to rule him out caught behind • ICC/Getty Images

Marcus Stoinis was given out caught behind in Australia's run chase against South Africa in Lucknow, despite his bottom hand appearing to be off the bat when the ball made contact with his glove.

Stoinis fended at a delivery from Kagiso Rabada in the 18th over of Australia's innings, with Quinton de Kock taking a tumbling catch down the leg side. It was given not out by Joel Wilson on field but South Africa opted to review and UltraEdge confirmed that the ball had brushed Stoinis' bottom hand on its way through.

However, although Stoinis appeared to have let go of the bat handle, third umpire Richard Kettleborough indicated that he felt the right glove was making contact with the left, which in turn was still holding on to the bat. "The hand is connected to his top hand, therefore in contact with the bat, and we've got a clear spike," Kettleborough said.

After checking that the catch had carried cleanly through to de Kock, Stoinis was given out for 5 on the DRS - despite seemingly protesting to the standing umpires that his hand was off the bat.

Well this one's sure to cause a bit of debate...#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/466E6VvnR1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 12, 2023

It was the second dismissal to cause dismay among the Australian contingent, after Steven Smith was also given out on review. Smith was struck on the pads after moving across his stumps in Rabada's first over, with ball-tracking technology predicting the delivery would have gone on to hit the top of left stump.

Smith, however, was not convinced and walked off with a look of bemusement while studying the replays on the big screen. The dismissal left Australia 50 for 3 in their chase of 312 to win; when Stoinis departed, they had slid to 70 for 6.