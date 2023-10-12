Live report - Australia vs South Africa, Lucknow

Australia have made a big call today, and that doesn’t just mean leaving out Cameron Green. The omission of Alex Carey feels significant. Other than his 99 at Centurion in a game Australia lost heavily last month, he’s had a difficult time of late – and a line can be drawn around the Jonny Bairstow stumping at Lord’s.

Speaking on SEN radio the other day, Tim Paine said he felt Carey hadn’t been the same player since the dismissal of Bairstow during the Ashes. "I don't know if it's rattled him or if his confidence has dropped off since, but certainly his batting – he hasn't looked the same,” he said. "His body language and his intent, his intent to go out and take the game on from the start."

Team-mate Glenn Maxwell, perhaps unsurprisingly, played down those views when asked about Carey’s duck in the opening match against India. "I think there's been enough water under the bridge since [Lord’s]," Maxwell said ahead of the South Africa game.

"He seems to be batting really well in the nets from what I saw until probably I ran him out in that practice game. He seems in really good spirits and he's keeping really well... The other night he just got his bat caught behind on his pad which can happen sometimes.”

One factor that had, until now, worked in Carey's favour was that he is a left hander in a right-hand dominated batting order. But after defeat to India, Australia have felt the need to shake things up.