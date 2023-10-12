Live report - Australia vs South Africa, Lucknow

Live
Live report - Australia vs South Africa, LucknowBy Shashank Kishore
de Kock gets going quickly
His first boundary in the four over was rather streaky, as he gloved a Josh Hazlewood bouncer over Inglis. But since then, he's found his timing. He flicked Mitchell Starc off his pads for six, and then displayed good hands and great timing in bisecting a packed off-side ring with precision in the sixth over.
First, he steered a length ball angling away over point. That shot forced Cummins to put point back and bring third man in. And when he presented a similar delivery four balls later, he brought out a deft touch to bisect slip and short third. Talk about cleverly playing the fields.
Andrew McGlashan on Inglis v Carey
Australia have made a big call today, and that doesn’t just mean leaving out Cameron Green. The omission of Alex Carey feels significant. Other than his 99 at Centurion in a game Australia lost heavily last month, he’s had a difficult time of late – and a line can be drawn around the Jonny Bairstow stumping at Lord’s.
Speaking on SEN radio the other day, Tim Paine said he felt Carey hadn’t been the same player since the dismissal of Bairstow during the Ashes. "I don't know if it's rattled him or if his confidence has dropped off since, but certainly his batting – he hasn't looked the same,” he said. "His body language and his intent, his intent to go out and take the game on from the start."
Team-mate Glenn Maxwell, perhaps unsurprisingly, played down those views when asked about Carey’s duck in the opening match against India. "I think there's been enough water under the bridge since [Lord’s]," Maxwell said ahead of the South Africa game.
"He seems to be batting really well in the nets from what I saw until probably I ran him out in that practice game. He seems in really good spirits and he's keeping really well... The other night he just got his bat caught behind on his pad which can happen sometimes.”
One factor that had, until now, worked in Carey's favour was that he is a left hander in a right-hand dominated batting order. But after defeat to India, Australia have felt the need to shake things up.
Josh Inglis is a 360-degree player with an excellent white-ball record. He wasn’t too far away from the Test gig when Carey replaced Paine a few years ago. Still, it felt like he would be a reserve player for much of this tournament. That’s now most certainly not the case.
Can Inglis make the most of his opportunity?
Josh Inglis was previously part of two T20 World Cup campaigns. He went through the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE without getting a game. He was then picked for the 2022 edition at home, but was ruled out with a hand injury caused while playing golf. Now in 2023, he gets picked for his maiden 50-overs World Cup game. He's no spring chicken.
At 28, he's racked in enough miles and experience under him at the domestic level. He was also in line for an IPL gig earlier with year with RCB keen on signing him, before it fell through.
With the bat, he's a power hitter who has had tremendous success with the Perth Scorchers in T20 cricket. His List A numbers are still a work in progress, but he has a healthy strike rate of 111 across 36 innings.
Cummins wins toss; Australia bowl
"Not sure how this pitch will play," he says of the reasoning behind the decision. Then he adds, "seems like there's a bit of moisture."
Bavuma says, "I wasn't sure what to do."
Coming off a loss against India in Chennai, Australia have made two changes: Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis get a game. Out go Cam Green and Alex Carey. Still only the two spinners, or should I say one-and-a-half? Zampa and Maxwell.
South Africa have made one change with left-arm wristspinner Tabraiz Shamsi coming in for Gerald Coetzee.
Australia XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Warm welcome to the battle of the OGs
In ESPNCricinfo's top 20 Greatest ODIs, two of the top three matches were played between South Africa and Australia. Admittedly, one was not in a World Cup, but the other was the OG of World Cup ties, the 1999 Edgbaston semi-final. Even that game had come after a thrilling encounter at Headingley four days earlier that gave us an all-time classic quote. Remember "you just dropped the World Cup mate"?
The two sides met most recently in a five-match rubber last month, where South Africa came back from 2-0 down to clinch the series 3-2. So in terms of data and match-ups, there's little both sides don't know about each other. This should be a cracking contest in Lucknow, and the one thing both sides wouldn't have much idea of is the surface.
It was relaid after the IPL, after much drama surrounding it's slowness that led to the chief curator being sacked. India huffed and puffed in a chase of 99 in a T20I against New Zealand earlier in a year, but the hope is the surface will be a lot truer, even if not a batting paradise.
