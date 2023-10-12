Cummins admits Australia are 'hurting' but hope to 'make amends'

Following two big losses in two matches to start the 2023 ODI World Cup, Australia captain Pat Cummins has said his side is "hurting" but that they must find a way to regroup and "make amends".

"I think if we want to be challenging, you got to try and find a way in all conditions, and that's for the bowlers try and take wickets and for the batters try and score runs," Cummins told the host broadcaster after the match.

"Probably not much needs to be said [to my team-mates] tonight. I think everyone's hurting. We've got a few days and the next game's here as well. So we'll group and regroup...everyone's hurting. So we're trying to make amends."

After folding for 177 in the 134-run defeat to South Africa, following their six-wicket opening defeat against India in Chennai, Australia find themselves at No. 9 on the points table. Their batting floundered on both occasions, with 46 being the highest individual score from their line-up across the matches in a tournament that has so far seen 12 centuries

Against South Africa, their bowling and fielding - they dropped six catches - was also not up to mark.

"I wouldn't say it's one thing [where Australia went wrong]," he said. "Maybe they [South Africa] got a few more than we would have liked. And obviously 177 is off the mark as well. So yeah, it's a few things we need to tidy up."

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma , meanwhile, was a happy man after his side backed up their record-breaking performance against Sri Lanka. Both of South Africa's wins have had several statement performances - four out of those 12 centuries of the tournament have come from their batters.

Bavuma described the Australia game as "close to perfect" for his team.

"I think I'd be really greedy if I said there'll be areas that we can improve," he said. "I think there was a close-to-perfect game for us. The goal is maybe with the bat, we could have finished a little bit stronger, but I think they really bowled well throughout the whole innings. At no point did the run rate get out of control for them... I think looking at all the different phases, the powerplay in the middle, as well as the death - wasn't really much of a death - but I think the guys really dominated that. I don't want to be too greedy. There's not much that I can see.

"I think you can have a look at the good work that we've done and achieved. So I'd take the confidence, take the learnings and experience from that…and to celebrate our individual performances, and then we'll come back tomorrow and we find ways to get better as a team."

Having been put in, South Africa managed 311 for 7 thanks to Quinton de Kock 's second hundred of the tournament. While Cummins felt at one point the target was "chaseable", he admitted that the ball zipped around more when his side batted. Bavuma said he was glad he had lost the toss, crediting de Kock for taking them to a total he thought was above par on a "tricky" surface.