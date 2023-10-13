ODI World Cup digest: South Africa crush limp Australia amid DRS controversy

New Zealand are looking to make it three wins from three and will have captain Kane Williamson back against Bangladesh

The Men's 2023 ODI World Cup is underway in India and runs from October 5 until November 19. Each morning we will round up the latest action and news from the event and bring you the insights from our reporters on the ground.

Top Story: Quinton de Kock leads South Africa's rout of Australia

If South Africa really do want to move through this 2023 World Cup under the radar, they must do better than this. Because in wiping the floor with Australia in Lucknow, winning by a mammoth 134 runs for their second victory in as many games, they have put out one hell of a statement that is impossible to ignore.

As ever, Quinton de Kock made the most noise, crashing 109 up top as South Africa put up 311 for 7 having been asked to bat first. Australia's decision at the toss, and the moves to reinforce their batting with Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis drafted in for Alex Carey and Cameron Green, came to nothing. A lack of impetus with the ball and errors in the field spilled into their chase - dead and buried as early as the 18th over at 70 for 6. Two straight defeats mean they can afford little room for error in the remaining seven games of the league stage.

Match analysis: Flying under the radar or not, South Africa seem to have figured themselves out

South Africa were not strongly tipped heading into the World Cup but things are clicking for them • Getty Images

South Africa are also demonstrating qualities of adaptation that are needed in a long tournament across various venues. In Delhi, they picked four seamers and a spinner, in Lucknow, they opted for a three-two combination on a surface that was expected to, and did, offer some turn. By the time Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi were called on, the bulk of the damage was already done and there may still be questions over how quickly they cleaned up the Australian tail. For Kagiso Rabada , South Africa played 'pretty much the perfect game."

Over the last seven years, they have an exceptional record against Australia and had beaten them in 15 out of 20 ODIs before today, including winning a recent home series 3-2. That was the only competitive cricket South Africa played between April and this World Cup.

Australia, on the other hand, have competed in an Ashes, a white-ball series in England and South Africa and played ODIs in India before the tournament and could, understandably, be spent. Their fielding performance suggested as much and the crowd kept a tally of their missed chances and displayed them on a banner to remind them how much they were getting wrong. It would also be that given the recent results, South Africa have figured Australia out. But there's another option here. It could also be that South Africa have finally figured themselves - the squad that came to this World Cup - out.

Must Watch: Dissecting the Steve Smith lbw

News headlines

Australia were left asking questions of the third umpire after two controversial decisions in their crushing defeat against South Africa. They were left shocked by Steve Smith's lbw and confused as to how Marcus Stoinis had been given caught behind.



Chris Woakes has revealed he has been working on a new set of slower deliveries to ensure he is as effective as possible in Indian conditions.



What is going on with ticket sales at this World Cup? Answers have been hard to come by.

Match preview

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Chennai (2pm IST; 8.30am GMT; 7.30pm AEST)

The New Zealand juggernaut rolled into Chennai but in typical Kiwi fashion, it was a quiet entrance. New Zealand comfortably knocked over England and Netherlands, and will now take on a Bangladesh side smarting from a big loss against England. The only saving grace for Bangladesh is a Chennai pitch that is likely to help the spinners, but many of the New Zealand players have IPL experience to count on, so they will know what to expect at this venue.

Bangladesh's big defeat against England undid a lot of their good work against Afghanistan in the first match. The pitch certainly differed between the two games in Dharamsala, but Bangladesh didn't really adapt to the conditions. Their insistence on bowling outside off stump hurt them as they went wicketless going for that bowling line. Taskin Ahmed bowling just six overs, Shakib Al Hasan finishing his ten early and the overuse of offspin against left-handers were the sort of rigid tactics that Bangladesh will not want to repeat.

Team news

New Zealand (probable): 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Daryl Mitchell, 7 Glenn Phillips, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Mark Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson/Ish Sodhi, 11 Trent Boult

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman/Nasum Ahmed

Feature: Just like that, Williamson is back, bringing the warm glow of the familiar

New Zealand have brought to this World Cup a squad that allows them to bat differently in different conditions, and they'll be thrilled at the timing of Kane Williamson 's return. They won their first two games while rattling away at well over a run a ball on flat surfaces in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, but Chennai promises to be different. It's here, perhaps, that they will most need Williamson's skillset.