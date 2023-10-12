NZ look to make it 3/3 in Chennai amid their captain's big return

Bangladesh meanwhile will need to change their tactics as they look to recover from their heavy defeat against England

Big picture: Can Bangladesh bounce back?

The New Zealand juggernaut rolled into Chennai but in typical Kiwi fashion, it was a quiet entrance. New Zealand comfortably knocked over England and Netherlands, and will now take on a Bangladesh side smarting from a big loss against England. The only saving grace for Bangladesh is a Chennai pitch that is likely to help the spinners, but many of the New Zealand players have IPL experience to count on, so they will know what to expect at this venue.

The big news for New Zealand is the return of their regular captain, Kane Williamson , who is returning after a seven-month injury break. There was a time this year when it looked unlikely that Williamson will play the World Cup but a proper recovery now means that he can make a smooth return to the line-up , with his side already having four points on the board.

New Zealand have a number of standout performers from these matches, particularly Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, who made superb hundreds against England. Will Young and Tom Latham made important runs against the Netherlands while Mitchell Santner had a great all-round showing too.

They have other aces up their sleeves against Bangladesh. Ish Sodhi could enter the playing XI on the back of his six-wicket haul against Bangladesh a couple of weeks back in Dhaka. In any case, both sides will be looking at their spin stocks.

Bangladesh's big defeat against England undid a lot of their good work against Afghanistan in the first match. The pitch certainly differed between the two games in Dharamsala, but Bangladesh didn't really adapt to the conditions. Their insistence on bowling outside off stump hurt them as they went wicketless going for that bowling line. Taskin Ahmed bowling just six overs, Shakib Al Hasan finishing his ten early and the overuse of offspin against left-handers were the sort of rigid tactics that Bangladesh will not want to repeat.

They also have to sort out their batting line-up, and specifically answer questions about the opening pair and the lower middle order. Tanzid Hasan hasn't made runs in the two innings so far, but it is still a small sample size to judge a new opener. Still, a World Cup campaign has its own challenges for Bangladesh so it won't be a huge surprise if they send Mehidy Hasan Miraz to open with Litton Das. In that case, Mahmudullah and Nasum Ahmed are candidates to return in the lower middle-order. Left-arm spinner Nasum would ensure more depth in the spin department while Mahmudullah can add batting experience on a tricky Chepauk pitch.

Bangladesh have great memories against New Zealand in subcontinent conditions, having beaten them 4-0 and 3-0 at home in the last 13 years. But on current form and especially in the World Cup, New Zealand are favourites.

Form guide

New Zealand WWWWL (last five ODIs, most recent first)



Bangladesh LWLLW

New Zealand have the chance to win their first three matches of a World Cup for the third consecutive edition • ICC/Getty Images

In the spotlight

Rachin Ravindra? Not much, it is hoped. Ravindra's great form with bat and usefulness with the ball makes him an automatic pick against Bangladesh. Ravindra made a monumental century in the World Cup opener against England, before following it up with a fifty against Netherlands. His intent suited New Zealand's plans, as he played a variety of shots while keeping shape. Williamson confirmed in the pre-match press conference that Ravindra is part of their plans but it is unlikely that he will bat at No. 3. What would Williamson's return mean for?

Litton Das' sparkling 76 was the only positive for Bangladesh in their big defeat to England in Dharamshala. It included the usual Litton fare of beautifully timed shots and angled-bat shots that many batters dream to play. But frustratingly it is this free-flowing shot-making that often ends his innings prematurely. Litton's ODI form this year pales in comparison to last year's 52.45 average in 13 innings. Bangladesh will gain greatly from his form if Litton kicks on from his half-century against England

Team news: Who will make way for Williamson?

The toss-up could be between Glenn Philips and Mark Chapman now that Williamson is back in the New Zealand line-up after nine months. Sodhi comes into the picture too on a Chepauk pitch helpful for spinners.

New Zealand (probable): 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Daryl Mitchell, 7 Glenn Phillips, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Mark Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson/Ish Sodhi, 11 Trent Boult

A brave team management will pick Tanzid despite his low scores. Otherwise, Mehidy is queued as the opener. New Zealand's left-handers could keep Mahedi Hasan in the line-up too.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman/Nasum Ahmed

Bangladesh had little to cheer for in Dharamsala against England • AFP/Getty Images

Pitch and conditions: Spin to win in Chepauk

India's spin trio took 6 for 104 against Australia in the previous match at Chepauk. Both sides will look to mount a spin attack regardless of when they bat in this game. India showed the ease of chase against Australia but teams have to be careful of bowlers who can move the ball. The weather is likely to be mostly dry, with a low chance of rain.

Stats and trivia: NZ hold World Cup edge over Bangladesh

New Zealand snapped Bangladesh's long-standing home winning streak in ODIs over them last month when the visitors won 2-0 in Dhaka. Bangladesh have never defeated New Zealand in five matches in the World Cup.

Mahedi Hasan's 4 for 71 in the previous game is the most expensive four-wicket (or more) haul by a Bangladeshi spinner in ODIs.

New Zealand have a chance to win their first three matches of a World Cup for the third consecutive edition, having done it in 2019 and 2015 previously. They had also had similar runs in the 1992 and 2007 editions.

Quotes

"I think certainly in the subcontinent, they [Bangladesh] are very, very familiar with these conditions and they have a number of match-winners throughout their side."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on the Bangladesh challenge ahead for his side