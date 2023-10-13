Live report - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023

Live
Live report - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023By Andrew Miller
Matchday Live with Kumble and McClenaghan
New Zealand win the toss and bowl
"Potential dew around, we'll try to make first use," says Kane Williamson, who admits he doubted "a lot of the time" that he would be ready in time for the World Cup. "It wasn't Plan A but a reasonable Plan B, with a lot of family time." He's in for Will Young.
Shakib admits he was "confused" about what he'd do if he won the toss, but "looks a good wicket, ball will come onto the bat nicely". We'll see what happens when the ball goes softer. Mahmudullah is back in the Bangladesh XI.
Bangladesh Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
New Zealand Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Williamson walking out for the toss
This is not a drill.
Kane is able?
We'll get confirmation soon enough, but there could be a high-profile returnee for New Zealand today, in the form of their captain, Kane Williamson, whose recovery from an ACL rupture has been a long and drawn-out process. But he showed form with the bat in the tournament warm-ups and will provide a timely injection of class to help cement that top-of-the-table feeling.
Karthik Krishnaswamy was looking into that warm glow of the familiar that he will be offering.
Spin to win for Bangladesh?
What's the verdict? Here's what our Matchday team had to say about the prospect of a spinning wicket in Chennai.
New Zealand seek third win as Bangladesh look to bounce back
Welcome to Match #11 of 48... it's New Zealand versus Bangladesh in Chennai. The high-flying Kiwis (if that isn't an oxymoron) have started this campaign with ominous form and focus, never more thrillingly displayed than in their nine-wicket evisceration of England in the tournament opener last week. And after seeing off the Netherlands with scarcely a pause for thought, they could make it three from three if they can continue their recent dominance of Bangladesh, a team whom they've beaten in each of their last nine completed ODIs, dating back to February 2019.
As for Bangladesh, they started their campaign well with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in Dharmasala, but then bumped into England in a vengeful mood at the same venue. And this tricky contest is a continuation of a tough run of games, with India and South Africa next up for them. Nevertheless, a spinning surface at Chennai could give them a chance to get some traction back into their campaign. Win here, and they will join the knot of teams on four points at the top of the table.
The toss is coming up at 1.30pm local time, in just about 40 minutes' time.
