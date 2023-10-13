Live report - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023

As for Bangladesh, they started their campaign well with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in Dharmasala, but then bumped into England in a vengeful mood at the same venue. And this tricky contest is a continuation of a tough run of games, with India and South Africa next up for them. Nevertheless, a spinning surface at Chennai could give them a chance to get some traction back into their campaign. Win here, and they will join the knot of teams on four points at the top of the table.