ILT20 2025: Are MI Emirates favourites again? Who are the players to watch out for?

The third edition of the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20) is set to begin with last season's finalists Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates kickstarting the tournament in Dubai. Here's all you need to know about this season.

When does it begin and where?

The tournament begins on January 11 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament will run till February 9 with a total of 34 games - 30 league games, two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final. This is the same as the last two seasons. Sharjah and Abu Dhabi are the other two venues.

What about the teams?

Six teams will participate - Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors.

What will the format be like?

Each of the six teams will play each other twice in the league stage. The teams that finish in the top two of the table will play the Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing to the final. The teams finishing third and fourth will participate in an Eliminator, a knockout fixture. The winner of the Eliminator will then play the losing team of Qualifier 1 to decide the second finalist.

Dubai will host Qualifier 1 and the final, Abu Dhabi the eliminator while Qualifier 2 will take place in Sharjah.

Are MI Emirates favourites again?

It is difficult to look past the defending champions. With Nicholas Pooran as captain and the likes of Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph and Fazalhaq Farooqi in the mix, they have a strong squad. Emirates will be challenged by Vipers, who have Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Sherfane Rutherford and Mohammad Amir.

Who are the captains? Any changes from last season?

Yes, a few. Vipers, who were captained by Colin Munro last season, will be led by New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson this time. For Sharjah Warriors, Tim Southee takes over the reins from Tom Kohler-Cadmore . The rest of the captains remain the same. Sunil Narine will captain Knight Riders, and David Warner will lead Capitals. Pooran will head Emirates, and James Vince will captain Giants.

Let's do a recap of last edition

It was a season dominated by Emirates from start to finish. They topped the points table with six wins and four losses in ten games along with Giants who also had 12 points. But Giants went down in the knockouts, first against Emirates in Qualifier 1 and against Capitals in Qualifier 2.

In the final , Emirates racked up 208 for 3 after a solid top-order performance. In reply, Capitals could only muster 163 for 7.

Alishan Sharafu was the second-highest run-getter for UAE in 2024 • ILT20

Who are the players to watch out for?

Well, there is Pooran, who had a blockbuster 2024 finishing with 2331 runs in 74 T20 innings, the most for any batter that year . He hit 170 sixes, comfortably the highest, with Heinrich Klaasen second on the list with 105.

Then there is Rutherford and Rovman Powell, but don't count out Warner, who might have a point to prove after going unsold in the IPL 2025 auctions. Kohler-Cadmore had a terrific Abu Dhabi T10 last month , where he scored 278 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 198.5. He will look to continue his good form. Afghanistan offspinner AM Ghazanfar could also prove to be a handful on the UAE decks.

What about Associate and local players?

A host of USA players such as Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, Ali Khan and Nosthush Kenjige are also around. Each side needs to have at least two UAE players in the XI and two Associate overseas players in the squad.

Is the ILT20 clashing with any other T20 league?