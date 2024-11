A tall, nippy, right-arm fast bowler, Draca has the ability to hit the splice of the bat, and can also get the ball to skid off the pitch. These skills were on display during the 2024 Global T20 Canada, where he emerged as the highest wicket-taker for Brampton Wolves , with 11 strikes in six games at an economy rate of 6.88. Only West Indies' Romario Shepherd (14) and UAE's Junaid Siddique (14) picked up more wickets than Draca in the tournament.